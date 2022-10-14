Editorial: 'TasNetworks making strategic investment'

Despite the considerable effort by TasNetworks to minimise impacts to landowners, some will be unavoidable. Where this occurs, compensation will be paid. TasNetworks will also continue to support work at both a state and national level to develop a fair and contemporary compensation framework, that further recognises the role of landowners. Our modern and increasingly electrified economy is reliant more than ever on a fit-for-purpose grid to power Tasmania's economic growth. TasNetworks thanks Tasmanian landowners for their role in the generational transition before us and we look forward to working together to unlock benefits for all.

