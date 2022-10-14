Editorial: 'TasNetworks making strategic investment'

TasNetworks is listening to landowners' concerns about the North West Transmission Developments proposal and its potential impacts to farming operations.
The NWTD are strategic investments in the transmission network needed to connect Marinus Link and other projects that will enable Tasmania to become a world-leading renewable energy provider.
Securing Tasmania's energy needs first, the NWTD will help put downward pressure on prices, unlocking significant economic growth and revenue as we support Australia's effort to combat climate change.
This is why the NWTD and Marinus Link have been recognised by governments and regulators as priority projects.
TasNetworks understands the concerns raised by landowners, especially farmers. These are concerns that I have heard first hand. For some time now, we have been meeting individual landowners on their properties seeking input on the technical design to minimise impacts to farming infrastructure and operations. As a result, we refined the design proposal to reduce easement width, tower numbers and provide better placement of towers.
Less towers, more optimally located, and reduced easements means better outcomes for landowners. For example, on the corridor between the Palmerston substation (near Cressy) and the Sheffield substation, overall tower numbers will reduce from 261 to 190 and, for many landowners, the existing easement width will reduce from 80 metres to 60.
When it comes to land acquisition, I want to be very clear. TasNetworks is not seeking to acquire land compulsorily - these powers are only considered as a measure of last resort. TasNetworks is working with over 350 landowners across the NWTD with the vast majority providing access for field surveys.
Despite the considerable effort by TasNetworks to minimise impacts to landowners, some will be unavoidable. Where this occurs, compensation will be paid. TasNetworks will also continue to support work at both a state and national level to develop a fair and contemporary compensation framework, that further recognises the role of landowners. Our modern and increasingly electrified economy is reliant more than ever on a fit-for-purpose grid to power Tasmania's economic growth. TasNetworks thanks Tasmanian landowners for their role in the generational transition before us and we look forward to working together to unlock benefits for all.
Sean McGoldrick is the CEO of TasNetworks
