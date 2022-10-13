The Examiner
Tasmania Police and emergency services attended fatal accident at St Peters Pass

By Grayson Genders
Updated October 13 2022 - 10:35pm, first published 9:07pm
Tasmanian Police badge

Tasmania police and emergency services attended a fatal motor vehicle crash on the Midland Highway at St Peters Pass at approximately 12:15am on Friday.

