Behind the lens: If I'd been hit by a truck

But I didn't anticipate going from a slow bicycle to an endless spin cycle. All that moving and cleaning I had planned became Michelle's responsibility. But as Proverbs 31 women do, she took it in her stride. Our kids, who all worked and said they would be unavailable, stepped up. Jamie used an RDO, and Andrew gave up his day before an afternoon shift, to work like Trojans. Holly helped between shifts at the hospital. The two human robots with their big blue removal truck were worth more than their weight in gold.