The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Behind the lens: If I'd been hit by a truck

Phillip Biggs
By Phillip Biggs
Updated December 16 2022 - 4:47pm, first published October 14 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The removalists were like unstoppable robots.

If I'd been hit by a truck that evening while riding my bike home from work, at least there would be a story to tell. But what actually struck me is a story barely worth telling.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phillip Biggs

Phillip Biggs

Photographer

Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.