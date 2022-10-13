The Examiner
Residents of North-West Tasmania prepare for floods as waters rise

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated October 13 2022 - 7:22am, first published 5:30am
Latrobe resident Kesley Howe watches as the water creeps up in Mersey River. Picture by Rod Thompson

SES Tasmania is urging residents in the North and North-West of the state to prepare for "heavy, locally intense rainfall, damaging winds and potential flooding".

