SES Tasmania is urging residents in the North and North-West of the state to prepare for "heavy, locally intense rainfall, damaging winds and potential flooding".
An intense blanket of rain is covering the North of Tasmania and continues to pour, prompting residents to deploy sandbags at their doorsteps.
Latrobe resident Kelsey Howe stood at the edge of the Mersey River on Thursday and watched anxiously as the brown water continued to rise.
"It's a bit nerve racking but I don't think we'll be in any trouble there," she said.
Ms Howe has just built her house in Latrobe, luckily situated on top of a hill.
"I lived in Devonport during the 2016 floods and it was pretty scary then," she said.
In 2016 Tasmanians experienced devastating floods that claimed the lives of three people in Evandale, Latrobe and Ouse.
Hundreds of SES volunteers and members of the community worked day and night to rescue people, livestock and homes.
She said the plan now was to bunker down and wait out the storm.
"We just got our groceries and I do have to work tomorrow in Shearwater which will hopefully be OK," she said.
"I wish everybody good luck and hopefully it's not as bad as last time.
"It feels like everybody is a lot more prepared and the Latrobe council have done a lot to prepare us which has been really good."
More than 100 millimeters of rain is expected overnight.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
