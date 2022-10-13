For Paul Darmody, the upcoming sheep dog trials are the "grand finals" of the working dog world.
The Supreme Australian Dog Trial Championships, set to take place in Campbelltown this weekend, is the "ultimate" achievement for working dog trainers.
But now nine trainers, and about 40 dogs, are stuck on the mainland, anxiously waiting to hear if the Spirit of Tasmania will resume its passage over the Bass Strait.
As the state continues to be battered by heavy rain and wind, TT-Line made the decision on Thursday to cancel all day sailings for the next two days.
For Mr Darmody - who is the patron and one of the judges of the event - it's an unexpected curveball that risks derailing a competition already delayed by several years due to pandemic restrictions.
"To be able to compete is a great thing, and then to be able to get a dog in the top 20 is an exceptionally big feat," Mr Darmody said.
"But this storm here has just wrecked everything."
The stranded trainers and their dogs have come from as far as North Queensland to participate in a competition that will determine Australia's national team, who will then compete against New Zealand's best working dogs next weekend.
Many of the trainers have had to find caravan parks in Victoria and hope some good news comes.
Australian Sheep Dog Workers Association president Michael Grant said the long-awaited competition would be rescheduled, with hopes remaining high sailing would resume on Sunday morning.
"We've had an assurance from TT-Line - they are reasonably confident that they can reschedule an extra sailing on Sunday and get the people here."
"They're doing their best, and we appreciate their help very much."
Mr Grant said there were some strong contenders stuck in Melbourne who would be "extremely disappointed if they didn't get a chance to compete".
"They've been trialing flat out with their dogs for months for this opportunity, so to lose out would be very frustrating for them."
Tasmania-based trainer Jane Gallichan said with the competition only coming to the state every eight years, it was a rare opportunity.
"Some of the people that are on the mainland are some of the best competitors in Australia," Ms Gallichan said.
"It would be a real shame not to have those people who've probably saved money to be able to afford to bring their dogs, their caravan, taken annual leave or left the farm, to come over here."
Clancy Balen
