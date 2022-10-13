Parts of Somerset, Penguin and Camdale are at risk of flooding, the SES says.
The SES has issued a flood watch and act: monitor conditions alert for low-lying areas of Somerset and Camdale near the Cam River, saying conditions are changing.
LIVE UPDATES: Tasmanians urged to prepare for dangerous flash floodin
"Based on current rainfall, flooding is likely to occur on the Cam River," the SES said.
"Locations likely to be impacted are low-lying areas of Somerset and Camdale adjacent to the Cam River."
A similar notice has been issued for Penguin.
"Based on current rainfall, flooding is likely to occur on the Penguin Creek," the SES said.
"Locations likely to be impacted are Hiscutt Park and residential area off Hayward Street, Penguin."
Another such notice was issued for the Emu River in the industrial River Rd zone of Burnie suburb Wivenhoe.
The SES said flooding was likely there too.
During the next 48 hours, the SES said:
