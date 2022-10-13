The Examiner
COVID-19 mandatory isolation to end on October 14 in Australia

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
October 13 2022
Isolation mandate comes to an end

Tasmanians will no longer have to mandatorily isolate if they test positive to COVID-19 from Friday.

Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

