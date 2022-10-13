Donors have dug deep to help Tasmanians who are struggling to keep their pets.
RSPCA Tasmania will today wrap up another Give To Get Them Home campaign, which provides care for pets whose owners are unable to look after them.
RSPCA chief executive Jan Davis said the appeal comes at a time when cost of living pressures and homelessness are affecting a growing number of Tasmanians.
"We're seeing more and more at the moment [people] are finding it really hard to keep their pets," she said.
"With increasing costs of medicines, food and vet bills and all the other bills we have to pay, people are having to make some really tough choices.
"What we try to do here, because [at] RSPCA Tasmania we're small enough to manage that, is look after pets while people work themselves through a situation rather than [have to] give them up."
This year's matched giving campaign has already raised more than $32,000.
"That's our biggest campaign ever, it's just amazing," Ms Davis said.
"It will enable us to do so much to help the animals that are most in need."
Harcourts Launceston's Kelly Locatelli said her team had been happy to support the campaign as a major matching donor.
"Over the past 12 months there's been a large increase with people having to give their pets up with the RSPCA due to rental [costs]," she said.
"We thought it was a really good partnership for Harcourts and the Harcourts Foundation to support."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
