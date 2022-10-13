The global economic and political situation has never been more complex and dangerous than it is right now - that was one of the key messages to emerge from a gathering of Launceston's investment and finance community at the Peppers Silo Hotel on Thursday afternoon.
Organised by Australian investment and broking firm Ord Minnett, the luncheon event began with a speech by former Bass MP, Launceston native and current Ord Minnett chairman, Warwick Smith, who said tension with China, the Ukraine war, global recession fears and rising interest rates and inflation needed to be understood by Tasmanian investors.
"We have a commitment to .... inform our investment clients and also the broader market, and it has never been more complex than it is right now, it has never been more dangerous than what it is right now," Mr Smith said.
Mr Smith, who sat on the board of a number of China-based companies, including ANZ's Chinese subsidiary, said a key question was whether China would go to war over Taiwan.
"Remembering 63 per cent of all of our merchandise, trade, coal, our iron ore, energy all goes up through the South China Sea. So a war and sanctions would be really catastrophic for our exports," Mr Smith said.
"So I've been counseling for caution, nuance, a focus on our principles and a focus on realism, as we try to address how we in Australia deal with this China challenge, because it's not going to go away."
He said he believed Europe to be the sick man of the world economy, and could be threatened even further by energy shortages created by the block's confrontation with Russia over the war in Ukraine.
Bringing the conversation closer to home was Sam Elsom, chief executive officer at Sea Forest, a Tasmanian company that is leading the world in cultivation of seaweed as a livestock feed additive aimed at reducing methane emissions.
Speaking at the same Ord Minnett event, Mr Elsom said adding small amounts of Asparagopsis - a seaweed native to the waters around Tasmania - to cattle and sheep diets resulted in a cut of up to 98 per cent in the animals' methane emissions.
Methane is one of the more concerning greenhouse gasses, with an estimated 28 times the warming effect of CO2 in the atmosphere, Mr Elsom said.
Founded in 2018, Sea Forest recently raised $12 million from investors to fund an expansion into what could eventually be a worldwide market worth over half a trillion dollars.
He said utilising the company's current seaweed farming capacity, Sea Forest feed additives can abate the emissions of about 100,000 cattle, equivalent to some 280,000 tonnes of CO2.
