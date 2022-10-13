The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston Investors gathered to discuss war, China and a Tassie seaweed company

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated October 13 2022 - 7:17am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warwick Smith, left with Sam Elsom, middle and Ord Minnett's Luke Rybarcyk. Picture by Ben Seeder

The global economic and political situation has never been more complex and dangerous than it is right now - that was one of the key messages to emerge from a gathering of Launceston's investment and finance community at the Peppers Silo Hotel on Thursday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.