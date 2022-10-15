Who the heck left me flowers? and other existential mysteries

Mystery flowers arrived at our front door last week.
A bunch of lavender-pink peony roses, hyacinths and bluebells.
I called to thank Angela.
"They weren't from me."
Angela is a green-thumbed friend whose wisteria, lilies, camelias and magnolia are regularly left at our door ... they are always beautifully wrapped and tied with string.
"Nope. Not me. Put something on Facebook ..."
Twenty-nine "likes" ... no clue.
Some days later I learned that they were from our youngling neighbour, Kaylee, because my husband checked his phone.
A text message from Kaylee's husband, Dan: "There are flowers at your front door .... Kaylee brought them from our place ... but they set off my hayfever!"
Which brings me to:
Why Do Men (even bother to) Own Mobile Phones?
Last week we embarked on a search.
That is, the regular search for my husband's mobile phone and credit card.
I'm not a fan of the phone as an umbilical device. My phone lives either in my handbag or charging on the kitchen bench.
My sin is leaving it on silent - which is fine overnight, but not okay at work, where it lives on my desk.
There is no logic, that I can understand, to suggest that the best place for beautiful bloke's phone or credit card is:
Overnight, on the car dashboard; lost, behind the washing detergent in the laundry; or, in a pot plant. Or, very favourite - in the car - anywhere, including the boot.
And - and - and - my husband's phone is ALWAYS on silent?
Pantry My Pantry
Beautiful bloke has a saying: "I love you in our kitchen."
Our kitchen is my place of peace. Our pantry is a work of art.
My ingredients are well organised over just two shelves; flours, sugars, chocolates and other dry ingredients. Below; pastas, nuts, grains, rices, jars, tins, boxes, vinegars, oils - olive, sunflower and sesame, rose and orange waters.
Spices are racked on a door - 42 jars, in six orderly rows. My husband installed the spice girls with Virgo sensitivities - dear orderly reader, they are as straight as members of the late Queen's guard.
There is a point of marital, Crimea-like tension ... what is "empty"? Mayonnaise, blackberry jam, peanut butter, tahini, tomato relish ... less than a spoonful?
I put them out for recycling. He puts them back in the fridge. I put them out for recycling. He puts them on the kitchen counter, filled with water, "for later".
His late Aunty Betty kept orange bags - dozens of them. It came as no surprise that by 95, Aunty Betty's cupboards were packed full of orange bags, like a 5.30pm tram from Flinders Street.
Last week, during a wine-soaked visit from my husband's nephews and their families, we learned that saving stuff is not just my frugal husband and aunty Betty ... it's multi-generational.
However, dearest bloke is getting better with age; he's more a full-bodied shiraz than sensitive pinot. Of late, the CWA gets our jars!
Tomato reader:
What the Peloponnese happened to last week's weather? How could we tiptoe through the frost to plant our tommies during traditional Launceston Show Day holiday, early October? Can I humbly suggest we move the Tasmanian tomato planting ritual to Deloraine Craft Fair weekend - the first weekend in November?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.