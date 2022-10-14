After his move to Old Scotch was announced last week, Fletcher Seymour has won a second McAuley Medal as Launceston's best and fairest.
First winning the accolade in 2019, the 24-year-old midfielder finished the count on 117 votes, marginally ahead of Brodie Palfreyman (114) and Jobi Harper (113).
The count was tight, with Harper leading heading into the final round but Seymour's 29-disposal performance proved enough to sway the votes his way.
"Winning his second best and fairest in a successful period, we've got a lot of good players in our side, is a good indication of the contribution he made to the club," coach Mitch Thorp said.
"He's just so consistent, you just know you can just plug Fletch in for 25-plus [disposals] but more importantly eight or nine clearances and all of his disposals are either contested ball, in tight nice and tough or he gets on the outside and helps us connect from back to front.
"He's just a coach's dream, you just know exactly what you're going to get from him - I'm really pleased and proud of him."
The 2022 season drew an end to Seymour's four-year career at Launceston, coming away with two TSL team of the year honours as well as the best and fairests and three premierships.
He's taken up an assistant coaching role with former side Old Scotch, who he's also won three premierships with.
"These boys have put in a power of work over a four-year block and to come away with three flags in that period, it's more 'thank you' as opposed to disappointing," Thorp said about Seymour and several other teammates' moves.
"That's been the theme with the guys that have transitioned out, it's been 'thank you' because three flags in a row doesn't happen by luck, it happens with hard work and Fletcher's been central to that."
Development league premiership captain Liam Canny capped off his amazing season by winning his side's best and fairest.
He finished with 123 votes, 13 votes clear of Sam Foley, while Tony Aganas (87) rounded out the top three.
Deegan Madden (99) won the under-18 award from Jacob Wheeler (72) and Ryan Shipp (62).
The Blues' best and fairests have three vote cards polling from one to five, with a maximum of 15 votes to be received per player, per game.
