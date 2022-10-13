Fears flooding could worsen Tasmania's housing crisis

As incredible amounts of rain continued to threaten homes in the North-West, the Labor party said a new rental report points to a worsening rental market.
The opposition's shadow housing minister Ella Haddad said rental prices are skyrocketing across the region, which was a "shocking situation" for residents threatened by rising floodwaters.
However, during a press conference at Latrobe acting Premier Michael Ferguson said Thursday was not the day "for Labor... to be politicking on those issues".
"We all know there are pressures in the housing sector," he said.
"The government's priority today is human safety in a flood emergency, and in conditions which are still at this moment concerning us."
Domain's September rental report showed that rental property prices have increased by 19 per cent in South Launceston in the last year, and as much as 25 per cent at Queenstown.
That represents a weekly average of $250 for the West Coast town, which is up nearly 70 per cent on 2017 prices.
At Invermay weekly rent is up nearly 12 per cent in the last year, and 50 per cent in the last five years.
Ms Haddad said the figures were the result of "almost a decade of inaction and complacency from the State Government".
"The lack of affordable housing is pushing more and more Tasmanians to the financial brink, with thousands facing homelessness as costs continue to rise," Ms Haddad said.
"[It is] a shocking situation in a week when parts of the state are bracing for severe weather and potential flooding."
Ms Haddad said it was "the second shocking report in under a week" underlining "the need for urgent government action to provide some relief to Tasmania's renters".
She said the government had "dropped the ball" and failed to prepare for an increase in demand of social housing, which followed expected increases in population.
Earlier this week Mr Barnett announced the government's private rental incentives program, which invites property owners to make their homes available for affordable rent to households on low incomes and who have low or no support needs, would be expanded.
"Property owners are guaranteed rent for a two-year lease," he said.
On Monday, University of Tasmania researcher Dr Kathleen Flanagan said the solution to Tasmania's housing crisis was "just bulk, standard, ordinary social housing".
"We know what it is, we know how to build it," Dr Flanagan said.
"We just need the government to put up the money to do it.
"All these other bright ideas, they may work for certain cohorts, but they are not a solution to the problem."
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.