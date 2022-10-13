The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Updated

MP Ella Haddad says Tasmanians on housing brink amid rising water

Sandy Powell
By Sandy Powell
Updated October 13 2022 - 3:11am, first published 3:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fears flooding could worsen Tasmania's housing crisis

As incredible amounts of rain continued to threaten homes in the North-West, the Labor party said a new rental report points to a worsening rental market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandy Powell

Sandy Powell

Senior Reporter

Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.