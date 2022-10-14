The Examiner is digging deeper into the City of Launceston's biggest issues.
The five mayoral candidates have been asked about a range of key concerns ahead of the local government election.
As part of a series, each question on an issue and the candidiate's responses will be published.
While the council can act as an advocate for the homeless community, what other reasonable actions would you as mayor pursue for short-term and long-term housing? How would you advocate to other tiers of government? How would you support local services?
The state government spends taxpayer funds on homelessness initiatives across Tasmania and local government can play a role in advocating for more targeted and efficient utilisation of these funds to ensure those dollars are making a real difference on the ground.
The best lever local government can pull is increasing planning approvals to bring new housing stock to market.
The Greater Launceston Plan has identified future residential housing growth areas in our municipality, notably to the south of the city and the next council needs to work with developers to bring these online.
It's important as a society that we have an integrated approach, one that does not simply prolong homelessness for those experiencing it but one which actively connects people with support agencies, mental health services, employers and public and private housing.
I have worked to ensure unity of purpose with our service providers via a committee and will continue to do this.
There is more work to be done.
Homelessness is an extremely important issue that we have to address now.
There are vacant council buildings such as Birchalls and state government buildings that could be utilised now.
I have a history of being listened to and getting results by this and past governments.
One size doesn't fit all, listen to the people, what is needed, consultation, then action.
The council can play an important role in working with the homeless people and engage with people and organisations which are already making a valuable contribution to meeting the need of the homeless people.
(We can help by) ensuring homeless people get good sleep and be warm by providing good bedding and adequate warm clothing, maintaining good hygiene by providing portable toilets, and issuing keys that allow them to use public toilets in the park at night when they are closed, encouraging people with empty properties (recent estimate of 256 in Launceston) to make them available for rent will help greatly in addressing homelessness.
We need to reclaim the Australian ethos and become more active in caring for each other and give people hope for a better future.
Homelessness is not unique to Launceston, it is an Australia-wide and in fact, a world-wide issue. In Australia it is primarily a state and federal government responsibility to provide social housing and simply building more housing options is what is urgently needed.
I moved the successful motion for council officers to report back to the new council on what "levers" are available to address the trend of long-term rental properties converting to short-term whole of property rentals and the number of unoccupied houses throughout the city.
Council can also assist by reviewing it's existing land reserves and building assets to see if they could be repurposed or made available to provide additional land for new housing as well as ensuring that our current processes do not unnecessarily delay the building of new homes.
Council can encourage the building of more medium density housing in the CBD by setting a target of having 4000 people living within two kilometres of the mall by 2030. We need to encourage "empty nesters" to downsize from larger suburban homes to smaller properties and encourage larger houses to have multiple tenants living in them, each with their own bedroom, but sharing the other facilities of the house.
I've already pursued actions as a councillor, establishing the Homelessness Advisory Committee through a Notice of Motion, leading to a Action Plan. I was inspired by what Fremantle Council did in similar circumstance to ours.
As mayor I would move to fast track the release of council and state owned land, but make sure it is purposefully developed to be affordable and sustainable living for Tasmanians.
We cannot leave the process up to developers wanting to profit from people's need of a roof over their head. The Federal and state governments are looking at spending large amounts on housing over the next few years, as mayor I would ensure that we are involved in positive outcomes from that in Launceston.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.