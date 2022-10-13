Tasmanians worried about their safety from potential flooding should move to a safe place or go to an evacuation centre, police say.
"With severe weather impacting communities, it's imperative people heed the weather and flood warnings specific to their area and make an informed decision on when and how to safely evacuate," Assistant Commissioner Jonathan Higgins said.
"The safety of the community is a priority for Tasmania Police, and we are resourced and prepared to assist, but we need people to make informed decisions to help us keep everyone safe.
"Police Search and Rescue members, assisted by Surf Life Saving Swift Water Rescue members, have today rescued several people from two buses on a private property at Liffey, which were their living residence.
"If you have any concerns about your safety (in) the current situation, make a decision early to move to a place of safety or an evacuation centre outside the flood zone."
Police urged people to restrict non-essential travel.
They said conditions would be unsafe in areas with high rainfall or flooding.
"Where it's essential to travel on the roads - to safely evacuate an area - drive with extreme caution and never attempt to drive through or enter flood waters," Assistant Commissioner Higgins said.
"I urge everyone in the forecast areas to keep up to date with warnings and advice from official emergency services including the Bureau of Meteorology, and TasAlert."
