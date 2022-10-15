Craft fair is set to return to a full scale event Advertising Feature

Tickets to this event are $20 for an adult and $10 for children aged 10 - 16 with all tickets able to be used across all four days this year. Pictures supplied.

The Tasmanian Craft Fair will return to its full size and include new additions in 2022.

The fair, already known as the largest working craft fair in the southern hemisphere, will have around 20 per cent of exhibitors there for the first time this year.



"Our Rotary committee have had a busy couple of years adapting the event to keep up momentum," said craft fair director Michael Plunkett.



"In 2020 the event was online and in 2021 it was Tasmanian only. We know that for many craftspeople, our event is their major selling event of the year so that's why there's a real buzz about getting back to full size."



Past Premier Peter Gutwein with previous winners of the $10,000 Premier's Art Prize Tony and Judy Mercorella.

Each year there are new crafts being added, some to tempt tastebuds, others to be worn, or even more to furnish your home.



Organisers have noticed more younger couples attending in recent years as they look for something more bespoke as part of their interior design.

This year the emerging artist being featured is Emma Magnusson-Reid, a visual artist whose instagram handle, @theflowerthief gives some insight in to the materials used in her work.



The fair also features Mae Finlayson, a Tasmanian with accomplishments abroad who makes soft sculpture blending familiar and ordinary materials in unusual ways. There will be more than 240 exhibitors to have a chat with and ask all the finer details of the works they have on display. The $10,000 Premiers Arts Prize will also be awarded to an artist exhibiting a special piece of work as part of their overall presentation.

"After lot of interest last year, the potters are back with Clay Magic - an initiative of accomplished artisan Neil Hoffman form Reedy Marsh Pottery with demonstrations on how to use pottery wheels and create some fine arts each day of the fair " said Michael.



The 41st Tasmanian Craft Fair will showcase more than 240 exhibitors, entertainment, feature artists and working craft demonstrations.

"Last year saw a potters fashion parade and we're told to expect more of the unexpected from that site."

There's been a welcome addition to ticketing too. In a normal year, around 13,200 different people attend, with nearly 19,000 attendances overall.



"This means that almost half of our guests are attending more than one day.



"As such the craft fair organisers have now made all tickets available for the full four days, you no longer need to buy a four day ticket," said Michael.

More than 10,000 volunteer hours goes into this event, which also pays volunteer groups as well as raising funds for community projects in Tasmania and abroad.

"We're really looking forward to being back at full scale.

