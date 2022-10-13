Man with poor driving history jailed for driving offences

A Patersonia man with a poor driving record has been sent to jail after being sentenced in the Launceston Magistrate Court for driving while disqualified, just four months after a court imposed a license disqualification.
Lee Joseph Brimfield, 43, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, driving with an illicit drug present in his fluid, as well as a number of other driving offences.
The court heard on July 1, 2021, Brimfield was caught driving with drugs in his system and told police he was driving because a friend of his had fallen ill and was unable to drive.
About six months later, on February 1, 2022, Brimfield was caught driving by police and returned a positive result for illicit drugs.
It was also revealed when Brimfield was pulled over by police, his license had been suspended and the vehicle he was driving was unregistered at the time.
Magistrate Evan Hughes said the circumstances of the interception suggested Brimfield believed he was operating a vehicle on a public street legally before he was intercepted.
Mr Hughes said Brimfield became abusive towards officers after he was pulled over and proclaimed his innocence.
Brimfield's poor driving record was also outlined in court, and it was revealed Brimfield's criminal traffic history dated back to 1999.
In 2003, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2016 and 2021, Brimfield appeared in court for drink driving offences or offences of driving while disqualified.
On March 2, 2021, Brimfield's license was disqualified and he was caught driving four months later on July 1.
Mr Hughes sentenced Brimfield to a period of imprisonment for three months, and disqualified him from driving for 13 months after his release from jail. Convictions were recorded.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
