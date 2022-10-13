Man with poor driving history jailed for driving offences

The Examiner
Poor driving record leads to imprisonment for Patersonia man, Lee Joseph Brimfield

October 13 2022 - 4:00pm
A Patersonia man with a poor driving record has been sent to jail after being sentenced in the Launceston Magistrate Court for driving while disqualified, just four months after a court imposed a license disqualification.

Local News

