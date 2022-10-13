'They're going to kill him': Alleged murder victim's partner gives evidence in Supreme Court

The partner of alleged murder victim Bobby Medcraft expressed fear during a fight that a group of men were going to kill him, a Supreme Court jury in Launceston has heard.
Kalinda Maree Morrisson, now 24, said her then friend Kelsey Ford responded saying:"I don't give a f---".
Cody Christopher Shane Sheehan, 32, Geoffrey James Deverell, 37, Lucas Shane Ford, 31, Michael William Hanlon, 54, and Ms Ford, 24, have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Medcraft at Downlands in the early hours of March 29, 2020.
The prosecution alleges all five were present when Mr Medcraft was punched and kicked to the head and struck with a sword to the back of the leg and that all are criminally responsible. The Crown also alleges they all aided or abetted the alleged murder.
The defence says the group was acting in self defence or in defence of another.
Ms Morrisson said she travelled in a car to Ritchie Avenue, Downlands, to try and get away from a group of people who said they were on the way to her house to confront Mr Medcraft.
The two groups had been involved in escalating threats and abuse throughout the night.
She said by the time she got out of the car at Ritchie Avenue Mr Medcraft was on his stomach in a garden.
"Michael Hanlon was kicking him to his head and Lucas Ford was punching him to the stomach and Cody was walking away from him," Ms Morrisson said.
She said she had seen the kicks connect and Mr Medcraft's head was hitting a rock beside him.
"What did you do?," Crown prosecutor Jack Shapiro asked.
"Kelsey grabbed me and I said 'they're going to f---ing kill him,'" she said.
"She said "I don't give a f---."
She gave evidence that Ms Ford had grabbed her by the arm.
She said she had seen someone she mistook for Ms Ford's then partner Tyler Bakes.
"I seen Cody and I said f-- off Tyler [by mistake] and that is when I realised who it was," Ms Morrisson said.
Ms Morrisson said Mr Ford was standing over Mr Medcraft and punched him 10-15 times in the ribs and was yelling at him "you messed with the wrong [people]".
She said Mr Medcraft was trying to protect his head and was repeatedly saying sorry.
"That was when Michael Hanlon was kicking him and Lucas Ford ws punching him," she said.
Under cross examination from Ms Ford's lawyer, Fran McCracken, Ms Morrisson agreed that she had been friendly with Ms Ford since high school and they had exchanged friendly messages on March 26.
During the night Ms Ford and Ms Morrisson exchanged messages including one from Ms Ford saying "we're coming to you."
She said Mr Medcraft told her to ring Ms Ford at about 3.26 am.
Ms McCracken suggested Mr Medcraft was still wound up at the time and wasn't ready to go to bed.
"He got into bed," Ms Morrisson said.
Ms McCracken suggested that what Ms Ford had said was "stay back and don't bother Kalinda".
However, Ms Morrisson repeated that she said "they're going to kill him" and that Ms Ford said "I don't give a f---."
Ms Morrisson admitted she was mistaken about Mr Bakes but denied a suggestion that she was also mistaken about what Ms Ford said.
"Absolutely not," she said.
The trial before Justice Robert Pearce continues.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.