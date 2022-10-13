Veteran sprinter Gee Gee Secondover has again put himself in the Newmarket Handicap picture with a convincing win in the Still A Star Open Handicap at Mowbray on Wednesday night.
The seven-year-old hadn't won a race for almost 20 months but his victory over hot favourite First Accused has put the state's premier sprint back in his sights.
Gee Gee Secondover ran fourth to I'm Wesley in the 2019 Newmarket, won the race in 2020 beating Mandela Effect and finished fifth, beaten less than a length, behind Deroche last year.
That form gave credence to co-trainer Leon Wells' post-race assessment that the gelding was "by far the best horse" in Wednesday night race.
Although punters who backed First Accused from $2.00 to $1.35 obviously didn't agree.
Wells said that he had to be careful where he placed Gee Gee Secondover because of his high rating.
"He always gets a lot of weight so you have to claim on him when you can," the trainer said.
Wells had hoped to claim 4kg on Wednesday night but his grand-daughter Chloe Wells was ill and had to forego the ride.
The stable's other apprentice Taylor Johnstone proved a worthy replacement, even though she could claim only 2kg.
Johnstone sat the gelding just off pace before coming around the two leaders at the 150m and drawing clear.
"I was sorry for Chloe that she couldn't take the ride but Taylor did nothing wrong," Wells said.
The win completed Johnstone's first treble.
Although beaten, First Accused wouldn't have lost too many admirers at his first outing for almost five months and without the benefit of a trial.
Trainer Scott Brunton indicated the five-year-old would probably race in Melbourne before the Newmarket which was why he booked Victorian jockey Jarrod Lorensini for a familiarisation ride.
Stowport trainer Shirley Berger has another promising stayer in her stable.
Berger won the 2014 Devonport Cup with Red Eagle and, although Bell Ringer Boy has a long way to go to reach that level, he is heading in the right direction.
The lightly-raced five-year-old was a dominant winner of the Benchmark 60 Handicap over 1600m at Mowbray on Wednesday night and jockey Bruno Neto is confident he will go further.
"He will get 1800m to 2000m with no problems," the jockey said.
Berger said she had "no great plans" for the gelding but does have the luxury of knowing he is equally at home on grass and synthetic surfaces.
"People have said to me he is better on turf but I think he's OK on the synthetic as well," she said.
"He does train well on the grass at home - I gallop him in a paddock on a neighbour's farm.
"He goes to the beach as well and very seldom goes to the racetrack."
Neto, 36, was born in Brazil and spent 15 years riding in Ireland and England before moving to Australia two years ago.
He started out in Sydney but is now based in Victoria.
John Blacker is another trainer with an up-and-coming stayer on his hands.
After taking 16 starts to break her maiden status, four-year-old mare Page brought up her third win in six weeks in the Benchmark 68 Handicap over 2100m.
"She's found form for no obvious reason other than we're just riding her quietly," Blacker said.
"She was a bit out of her class tonight but dropping to 54kg suited her and she finished strongly after a perfect ride (by Liam Riordan)."
Page came from last to power past favourite Miss Delia in the closing stages and score by almost two lengths.
The win took Blacker to the top of the trainers' premiership, equal on wins with Adam Trinder and one ahead of Scott Brunton.
He will take four horses to Elwick on Saturday and rates Alpine Blast in the last of seven races as his best chance.
Ben Yole has 74 horses engaged at Mowbray on Sunday night as he pushes towards 300 wins for the season.
He totally dominates six of the 10 races with 10 or more acceptors in each.
Yole has had 291 winners this season including 238 in Tasmania and 51 in Victoria.
He got a treble at Bendigo on Tuesday night with Bettor Sport, Machavelli and Denstown.
There are no feature races on Sunday night but things start to warm up the following week when Mowbray hosts the opening heats of the Globe Derby, Bandbox, Granny Smith and Raider Stakes.
A second round of heats will be held in Hobart a week later, with the finals of all four features, each worth $60,000, at Mowbray on November 13.
Experts are predicting that Saturday's $5 million Caulfield Cup will be run on a heavy 10 track.
And, that is music to the ears of Launceston owners Sharee Marshall and Leon Laskey who have a share in the Gai Waterhouse/Adrian Bott-trained runner Knights Order.
The imported stayer won the Sydney Cup on a heavy 10 track in April and won the weight-for-age Chelmsford Stakes in similar conditions last month.
Since it became likely that the Caulfield Cup would also be a race for mudlarks, Knights Order has come in from $26 to $13 with the TAB and $11 with Sportsbet.
Only five of the 20 final acceptors for the race are heavy track winners.
The others are Craig Newitt's mount No Compromise, Montefilia, Numerian and favourite Smokin' Romans.
It may be a good omen for Knights Order's connections that the last time the Caulfield Cup was run on a heavy track was in 2010 when the winner, Descarado, was also trained by Gai Waterhouse.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
