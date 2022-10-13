The Examiner
Veteran sprinter in Newmarket Handicap contention after upset win

GM
By Greg Mansfield
October 13 2022 - 7:00am
Gee Gee Secondover beats Mandela Effect in the 2020 Newmarket at Mowbray. He is on target for another crack at the state's premier sprint.
Denstown gave Ben Yole a treble and his 51st Victorian win for the season at Bendigo on Tuesday night.
Sharee Marshall and Leon Laskey with the Sydney Cup trophies won by their horse Knights Order.

Veteran sprinter Gee Gee Secondover has again put himself in the Newmarket Handicap picture with a convincing win in the Still A Star Open Handicap at Mowbray on Wednesday night.

Greg Mansfield

