AT Parliament House in Canberra there's a mystery office shielded by translucent glass, from where the dreaded dirt unit of the government once spun its evil web of deceit.
During the Howard government era I got to go into this den of cheap, dirty deeds but never saw any dirt.
All I saw was staff who helped prepare government propaganda and electoral pamphlets for government MPs.
Don't be so naive, I was told by wiser souls, who reckon they knew exactly what these paid muckrakers got up to.
The hatchet job done on my old work colleague Danny Gibson reminded me of the mystery cloister in Canberra.
I worked with Danny at The Examiner.
I wasn't a social pal but I loved working with him.
Everybody loves Danny.
He's a larger-than-life Pied Piper, leading us all on a merry, innocent journey through the doldrums of life.
The world will never really appreciate this gregarious, happy prankster until he's gone.
I think he would make a sensational mayor. The place would come alive.
As I recall, he was a bit chaotic, like me.
He was always so busy and so vibrant he made anyone's day.
But now the trolls are out, to make sure he never gets to be mayor, because of something bad he did 20 years ago.
The story says he falsified a university grade, which is pretty serious, but he owned up and apologised.
Dear Danny, there are creatures lurking in the sewers, weaving their own delusion like a tribe of Gollums, who fade into the darkness at the first hint of sunlight.
You made a mistake; you 'fessed up but they will make you wear it forever like a scarlet letter so that you can never shake the stigma.
These are the detestables, who can blow up a sneeze into a hurricane.
You can't blame the media for running with the story because it is a story in the current local government poll, but the bigger story is the source of the dirt.
A few journos know but they can't divulge their sources.
They have to decide if running the story makes them complicit.
Test great Tim Paine did the right thing when the trolls threatened to out him over a dumb thing he did a few years ago when he sent explicit texts to a female work colleague.
It cost him his Test captaincy and cricket career, and while he's trying to make a comeback, at 37 he's running out of time.
Former NAB chief executive Andrew Thorburn lasted only a day as the new Essendon chief executive because the church of which he is chairman once put out controversial statements about abortion and gays.
It happened some time before Thorburn became church chairman.
He has since said he promoted an inclusive, respectful workplace regardless of someone's cultural and religious beliefs and sexual orientation.
His statement certainly appeared to be a repudiation of the extremist views of the church, but he had to go.
This is the tall poppy syndrome. The tearing down of those who have reached the top in their community and excel at leadership.
It's also a reminder of the nasties - the nasty cowards who feed on the success of others.
All I can say is, go Danny go. You have nothing to prove to us.
You would make a fine mayor of Launceston, and hopefully this sordid character assassination has prompted ratepayers to note that you're human and you're willing to learn from bad things of the past.
The trolls could never match your level of community engagement and leadership.
That's why they're trolls. All they can offer is spite.
During my years of newspaper reporting, I often came across them, like you almost trip over a reptile, always searching for ways to bring down those who inspire.
In the media, sometimes you have to deal with the devil.
If someone leaps from the pack and shows leadership and community stature the dirt on them starts to ooze and sleaze all over your notebook.
I remember when the then director of the Wilderness Society, Dr Bob Brown, was gaining national prominence over the hydro dam's debate in 1981; so out of the sewer came the dirt about him being gay, which then was still a crime.
I recall when House of Assembly Speaker Frank Madill caught a few of us defying his smoking ban at Parliament House.
So out came the dirt from so-called colleagues, about his case for a modest speaker's payrise.
It was a legitimate story, but the adverse publicity devastated Frank and his family.
Character assassination is as old as prostitution in ancient civilisations, but it doesn't make it right, that a man as fine as Danny Gibson should be thwarted because of a dumb thing he did decades ago.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.