The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Danny Gibson 'hatchet job' shows poppy syndrome still thrives

By Barry Prismall
October 15 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monday's The Examiner report on the Danny Gibson story.

AT Parliament House in Canberra there's a mystery office shielded by translucent glass, from where the dreaded dirt unit of the government once spun its evil web of deceit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.