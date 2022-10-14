Riverside coach Sophie Parkin anticipates a cracking Cricket North women's Twenty20 clash with South Launceston at NTCA no. 2 on Saturday.
"It's a grand final rematch. So we're hoping to get one up on South at the start of the season," she said.
"Not many teams have been able to beat them but we got close last year in the grand final. So we're just trying to put some good runs on the board.
"Hopefully that all comes together and we can get a win. But it'll just be nice to get out there, get the cobwebs out a bit and build for the season."
The Knights posted 5-119 before restricting the Blues to 4-109 in the 2021-22 decider.
Ava Curtis' quick-fire 42 not-out proved match-winning. A 43-run knock from Riverside's Kate Sherriff was another highlight of the match.
Parkin said the Blues were getting great numbers to training.
"We've been training hard and it's been nice to get together as a team and have a few to training," she said.
"I've been getting the girls in batting. Some girls don't really like batting so I like to try and get those girls in and let them have a go because they will be needed during the season when we lose wickets.
"And we've been mixing with the boys' teams, which has been really nice."
With a couple of key players missing, Knights coach Belinda Wegman is keen for her group to work as a unit and take their opportunities as they arise.
"We've had a good pre-season, so we're looking forward to getting the first game going," she said.
"We've been together for a long time so we're looking out for weaknesses in opposition players.
"That's what I'm getting the girls to work out this season, to quickly spot weaknesses to help us. And then bowling in partnerships and bowling to your field."
The South Launceston leader has been encouraging good communication among her batting group.
Launceston takes on Westbury at NTCA no.1.
Lions captain Lynn Hendley has a few new players - including Mowbray's Cassie Blair and Phoebe Atkins - to work with this season.
A 33 not-out effort against Riverside was among Atkins' highlights last summer.
Hendley said the opening rounds would be about building teamwork and honing the basics.
"Because we've got so many new players, it will be about settling in and learning to work with each other," she said. "And getting to know each other's strengths and weaknesses."
While the Lions have recruits, they have also lost a host of experienced players.
Opening batter Ianthe Boden is a significant out. She hit 122 not out from 62 balls against Mowbray last season.
Westbury coach Michael Quill said his group would look to build consistency in their opener.
"With the first game there's always a lot of nerves. Having (new skipper) Stacey Norton-Smith to lead them is going be a big bonus," he said.
Norton-Smith won the 2019-20 Cricket North best and fairest with Launceston. It was a season in which she scored 160 runs at 53.3 and took 13 wickets at 5.08.
She then coached Longford to a trio of premierships.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
