South Launceston, Riverside meet in Cricket North women's opener

Brian Allen
Brian Allen
October 14 2022 - 4:30am
South Launceston coach Belinda Wegman plays a shot against Riverside. The two sides will meet on Saturday. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Riverside coach Sophie Parkin anticipates a cracking Cricket North women's Twenty20 clash with South Launceston at NTCA no. 2 on Saturday.

