Turners Beach and Forth are likely to be hit by flooding, along with smaller population centres in the area.
The SES has issued a "flood watch and act: prepare now" warning for the Kindred to Leith area and surrounds.
LIVE UPDATES: Tasmanians urged to prepare for dangerous flash flooding
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a moderate flood warning for the Forth River.
Areas considered likely to be affected include Kindred, Paloona, Forth, Forthside, Turners Beach, Leith and surrounds.
From Thursday afternoon, emergency services said:
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.