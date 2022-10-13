The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Free

Turners Beach, Forth among towns likely to be hit by floods

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
Updated October 13 2022 - 12:10am, first published 12:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flood worries are continuing to mount. Picture by Rodney Braithwaite.

Turners Beach and Forth are likely to be hit by flooding, along with smaller population centres in the area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Ford

Sean Ford

Journalist

The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.