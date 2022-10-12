Tasmanians are being warned to be prepared for flash flooding, with state ministers detailing five evacuation centres to open on Thursday.
"The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast significant rain, mainly affecting the North and North-West throughout today and easing tomorrow morning," Acting Premier Michael Ferguson and Emergency Management Minister Felix Ellis said.
"Flash flooding and major flooding in many riverine catchments is expected."
They said flood peaks at some places might reach levels experienced in the fatal 2016 floods.
The pair said emergency services crews were working hard on incident control measures, with operation centres in the North and North-West supported by the State Operations Centre in Hobart.
Southern SES personnel had travelled north to help.
The ministers said the evacuation centres to be opened on Thursday would be at:
The ministers said it was a dynamic weather event
" ...the SES advises people to check TasALERT.com for current flood warnings; check bom.gov.au for the latest weather forecast and warnings; be prepared for flash-flooding and power outages and to minimise unnecessary travel," they said.
"For emergency help in flooding and storms call the SES on 132 500.
"In a life-threatening emergency call Triple Zero (000)."
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
