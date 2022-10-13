Playing their first premier league match since 2018, the Diggers were clinical against ACL last week.
Getting the win by 102 runs off the back of some superb Scott Davie and Mitch Quarrell bowling, they now face Western Tiers, who captain Lockie Mitchell admitted he "didn't know much about".
His side faced half of the amalgamation - Cressy - in A-grade last season, meaning the Bracknell players remain an unknown.
"Mitchy and Scotty did a brilliant job to get all the 10 wickets, including the run-out, so it was good," he said.
"I thought the vibes were good on the field and it was good to get that first win on the board and get a bit of confidence."
Youngster Hayden O'Keefe is unavailable but Mitchell hopes the weekend's efforts may have been enough to drag Davie out of his planned retirement.
The Western Tiers started their TCL career with a tight loss to Legana last week, going down by only three wickets.
A strong opening partnership between captain Mark Cooper and coach Brad Fryett put them on the right track and will be the key to success for the new entity this season.
Hadspen's Liam Reynolds isn't reading too much into his side's round-one performance but wants an all-round improvement against Evandale Panthers.
The winners of the TCL's last four premierships lost by 10 wickets at the hands of Longford.
"We need a couple of solid partnerships from our batters and ... just to bowl a bit more consistently, just finding our rhythm and building pressure," he said.
The Panthers come into the clash full of confidence, looking for a similar bowling performance to last week, where Jacob Walker took 4-24 and Malindu Walsala took 2-22.
"Jacob and Malindu up the top opening the bowling got us early wickets, which is what we needed when only defending a low total," coach Jonty Manktelow said.
"It was good to finally start the season off with a win for a change."
Trevallyn coach Drew Clark admitted his side has "plenty to work on with the bat" ahead of this weekend's Perth clash.
Clark returns from the sidelines this week after his team was dismissed for just 72.
"We're looking for our batsmen to build a partnership and build an innings," he said.
"As a team, we only hit seven singles last week, so that's something we've got to improve on and finding a way to get going when it's not going our way."
Dealt with the first-round bye, Perth are looking to get on the park to open their season.
The Demons made finals for the second consecutive season last year and despite losing key players in Brayden Pitcher and Ethan Goldfinch, they've added some experienced faces to their line-up.
They'll also field a debutant, with 17-year-old Tom Murfett coming into the side after a strong performance in A-Reserve last week.
Son of club life member Mark, the young gun made 21 at the top of the order.
Longford coach Richard Howe was happy to put together a strong round-one showing but is wary of ACL.
"We had a couple of good encounters last year with ACL ... it's always a danger game coming in facing those guys," he said.
"They've got a couple of guys that can take some wickets with the ball and a few hitters at the top so the key is to get into that middle order as early as possible."
His opposing number Paul Bunton said his side lacked polish last week, dismissing for just 44 while chasing.
"We certainly need to be a hell of a lot more competitive this week," he said.
"Obviously we need to post competitive scores and Longford, we know how quality they are and it's probably the toughest trip in the competition to go out there."
Fresh off their 50th anniversary celebrations, Legana have the weekend's bye.
