The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

TCL: Diggers looking to build on amazing premier league return

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated October 13 2022 - 9:16am, first published 9:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Davie, pictured during ACL's last premier league season in 2017-18, impressed with the bat last weekend. Picture by Paul Scambler

Playing their first premier league match since 2018, the Diggers were clinical against ACL last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.