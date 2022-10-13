Airport trolley costs a disincentive

It is wonderful to be able to get out and see mainland highlights, but it is always more wonderful to return to our treasured and welcoming island. However, one aspect that is not very welcoming at Launceston Airport - the cost of luggage trolleys. Arriving in Launceston after a long flight, travellers may have to lug or shuttle multiple heavy bags a fair distance to parking areas. While airport trolleys are available, the cost of hire ($5.00) is inconvenient and a disincentive to use them. Recently I have been to Melbourne, Adelaide and Townsville airports and they all provide free luggage carts. Why is the Launceston Airport not greeting locals and tourists alike with free luggage carts like other mainland airports?