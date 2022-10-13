Airport trolley costs a disincentive

It has been a pleasure to finally be able to travel again with open borders and minimal COVID-19 restrictions.
It is wonderful to be able to get out and see mainland highlights, but it is always more wonderful to return to our treasured and welcoming island. However, one aspect that is not very welcoming at Launceston Airport - the cost of luggage trolleys. Arriving in Launceston after a long flight, travellers may have to lug or shuttle multiple heavy bags a fair distance to parking areas. While airport trolleys are available, the cost of hire ($5.00) is inconvenient and a disincentive to use them. Recently I have been to Melbourne, Adelaide and Townsville airports and they all provide free luggage carts. Why is the Launceston Airport not greeting locals and tourists alike with free luggage carts like other mainland airports?
Don Defenderfer, Launceston
Peter was a walking reference book where the histories of George Town and Low Head were ever mentioned, especially in a very relatable different time and context.
He was a long-time contributor, member and office bearer of the George Town and District Historical Society, and a regular attendee of the Launceston Historical Society's monthly meetings. The author of Lefroy: Tasmania's Forgotten Gold Town was of particular to me, as my great grandfather was a Cornish mine manager at Lefroy, which included a photo of my great grandfather's family, with a very small child being my grandfather.
Peter was able to bring the now sleepy town of Lefroy to life through the town's history with great enthusiasm, interest, and an understated sense of fun, which was collectively embraced to all subjects Peter pursued.
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
These were introduced by our state parliament in 2019 on a trial basis. In the three years since the legislation has not been revisited, although some serious anomalies soon became apparent.
Anklets are worn for indeterminate periods of time. This flies in the face of all other sentencing by our courts which is always for a specified period of time. Even murderers know how long they will be imprisoned. Magistrates and judges avoid making decisions terminating a person's term of wearing a bracelet. Most unfair!
Bracelets are far more restricting the further one is from the control centre in Hobart, and now maybe also in Launceston. Is it just that sentencing becomes more severe according to where in the state one resides?
Too often hearings would be adjourned on flimsy reasons. For the bracelet wearer this adjournment always came at a cost, an hour or two of lawyers time at $400 or so per hour. The sufferer in all this was always the bracelet wearer enduring financial and mental strain in an unknowing environment. Surely it is time this legislation was revisited?
Dick James, Norwood
