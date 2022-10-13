On the one year anniversary of his death a memorial plaque dedicated to Daniel Tommerup was unveiled at Milton Hall.
On Thursday in pouring rain Mr Tommerup's friends gathered at the steps of the hall to remember their friend.
Mr Tommerup, who was homeless, died from burns sustained after he attempted to cook food outside the hall.
Street Chaplin Stephen Avery spoke about the "well known" figure in the community.
"Daniel hated these days," Mr Avery said, talking about the steady rain pouring down.
"I think this would be the exception, he's looking down on us with that big cheeky grin on him thinking 'what an appropriate day to be remembering me'."
Mr Avery said Mr Tommerup was a "dear friend" and was missed.
"This plaque is here for those who he left behind," he said.
"So that we may remember these stairs, this porch was a place we know we could find a good friend - a good friend called Daniel."
City Baptist pastor Jeff McKinnon acknowledged the anniversary in his speech and thanked Mr Tommerup's friends for attending.
"We wanted to make something permanent here to remember Daniel," he said.
"We had the temporary memorial up while we could at the steps - this is something that can now stay here permanently."
Some City Baptist church members also attended to remember Mr Tommerup.
He is survived by his parents, sisters Sue and Jennifer, and son, Joshua.
Alison Foletta
