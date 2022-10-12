The severe weather was continuing to disrupt transportation across the North of the state on Thursday morning, with the Spirit of Tasmania cancelling four crossings and TasPorts confirming it suspended commercial shipping at the Port of Devonport.
A spokesperson for Launceston Airport said officials were concerned about the strong winds forecast, and were monitoring the situation. But for now, flights and operations were continuing as scheduled, he said.
The State Emergency Service issued a prepare to evacuate order for the Railton area as the Redwater Creek began to overflow.
Tasmania SES acting director, Leon Smith, said approximately 90 residences could be affected by floodwaters in Railton and surrounds in the coming hours.
Acting premier Michael Ferguson said two evacuation centres have been established in the region, including one in Railton, at the Railton 'Green Shed', and the other at the Latrobe Memorial Hall, in Gilbert Street, Latrobe.
Three more would be set up today, including at Gunns Plains at the Ulverstone Recreation Centre in Flora Street, at the Launceston City Council Town Hall, and the Deloraine Community Centre on Alverston Drive.
Mr Smith also said emergency services are "well prepared", and confirmed the SES has established a State Operations Centre and two Regional Operations Centres to monitor, prepare and respond to the weather event.
"The Bureau of Meteorology has advised that this a significant rain event that will impact the north and north west of the state until Friday morning."
He said areas that may see inundated properties and blocked access routes included Ouse, Latrobe, Railton, Forth, Deloraine, Kimberley, Mole Creek, Chudleigh.
The rivers affected included the Forth below Wilmot, the Mersey from Liena to Latrobe, and the North Esk from Corra Linn to the Tamar.
The SES has issued watch and act flood warnings for the Forth River, Mersey River, Meander River, North Esk River, Redwater Creek, Leven River, Western Creek, Dampers Creek, Mole Creek and Lobster Rivulet, while an advice flood warning has been issued for part of the North Esk River.
This is a dynamic situation of significance that we are monitoring, but inevitably we will see flooding in some areas within the forecast areas over the coming days," Mr Smith said.
"I encourage the community to keep up-to-date with the weather and flood warnings from the official emergency sources including warnings on the TasALERT and Bureau of Meteorology sites."
Utilise resources on the SES website and plan to make decisions safely. This is forecast to be an event of significance and emergency services are prepared to assist the community."
If you have any concerns about the current situation, make a decision to leave early.
