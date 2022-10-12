The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Heavy rainfall has begun across the state and is already causing disruptions and evacuations

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated October 12 2022 - 11:27pm, first published 10:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flood warnings and prepare to evacuate orders have been issued to parts of Northern Tasmania. File Picture.

The severe weather was continuing to disrupt transportation across the North of the state on Thursday morning, with the Spirit of Tasmania cancelling four crossings and TasPorts confirming it suspended commercial shipping at the Port of Devonport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.