Launceston City has secured arguably one of Tasmania's best soccer players.
Former Devonport Striker Joel Stone has signed on with the Prospect-based side, bringing with him an impressive resume including five NPL titles, four Lakoseljac cups, 2 NPL best and fairests and an NPL players' player award
Announcing the signing on the club's Facebook page, incoming coach Daniel Syson was understandably pleased.
"I strongly believe we've not only signed the best player in the state but one of, if not, the most talented players I've ever played alongside," Syson said.
"We've managed to get a Joel who's approaching his prime years and after last season, has fire in his belly to get back to his best.
"There's not a player in the league that can do what Joel can do when he's fit and hungry and knowing Joel and what motivates him, we will see the very best Joel Stone in 2023."
Syson said that Stone will bring a "winning mentality" to the club, having achieved plenty of success at the Strikers.
Stone, 29, was also quick to thank his former club, having played there since 2013.
"To the board, staff, players, volunteers and supporters, I am forever grateful for your hard work, support and commitment to the club," Stone said.
"We've been lucky enough to have shared some great memories and achieve some of the highest highs that Tasmanian football has to offer.
"My time at Devonport will be something I will hold onto forever but it's now time for me to move on to the next chapter of my football journey."
Having worked and played with both Syson and his assistant coach Nathan Pitchford, Stone is keen to rekindle the friendship.
"I look forward to meeting everyone involved in the club and for the new experiences and challenges that will present themselves in the coming season," he said.
"I hope to draw from my previous experiences and work with the team to help develop and drive the club in a positive direction."
Stone played 16 NPL games for Devonport this season, scoring six times.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.