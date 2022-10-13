Stage one of country club development The Greens has only one lot left for sale.
The Greens is one of ten stages of the Country Club Estate development masterplan which was announced in November 2020 in the Meander Valley Council area.
The masterplan for the estate saw a $400 million proposal including a residential development with a retail space, a park, open spaces and a retirement living area.
The venture is in collaboration with Country Club Tasmania, Federal Group, property developers Kin Capital, and project partner Engine Room.
There will be 372 premium residential lots with a price tag of more than $300,000.
The best offer prices for The Greens stage one varied from $309,000 to $389,000 for lots between 551m2 and 912m2.
REIT reported the median land parcel price for Prospect Vale for 2021 was $215,000 and the highest paid for a lot was $252,000.
The median house price in Prospect Vale in 2022 is $655,000 according to the Real Estate Institute of Tasmania.
The land for the development is off Country Club Avenue, the area enveloping Country Club Tasmania.
Harcourts sales consultant David Hernyk said buyers had jumped at the opportunity to purchase lots.
"We've been extremely pleased with the market response to the release of the first stage of the project," Mr Hernyk said.
"Seventeen of the first 18 lots sold in six weeks, to a pretty even mix of local builders and homeowners who were keen to snap up one of the blocks along the golf course.
"The project includes an additional 355 lots and we expect these will start to become available from January."
In early 2022, the Tasmanian Planning Authority approved the land to be rezoned from major tourism to residential and a development plan has been lodged with Meander Valley council.
The area was identified as a new growth area/growth corridor by regional land use strategy.
Mr Hernyk said the lengthy approval process was to be expected for such a large development.
"The project has gone through a range of approval processes at state and local levels, which has taken a considerable amount of time, particularly with COVID over the last few years, but that's not unusual for a development of this size," he said
There will be 10 releases of lots - the overall development has a 10-year timeline.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
