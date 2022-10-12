If you have a flood emergency plan, use it now.

Placing furniture and possessions up high on tables/benches

Move livestock and equipment to higher ground

Preparing your emergency kit and being ready to leave Prepare your property (if safe to do so). This may include:

If conditions worsen and safe to do so, leave and go to the home of a family member or friend who is in a safe location away from the flood affected area.

Contact family, friends, and neighbours to alert them of the potential for flooding.