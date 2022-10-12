SES Tasmania have urged residents in the North and North-West of the state to prepare for "heavy, locally intense rainfall, damaging winds and potential flooding".
The Bureau of Meteorology have warned rainfall may lead to "dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding", particularly over the inland North-West.
A number of non-critical flood gates along Lindsay Street and behind Inveresk have been closed as a precaution.
The City of Launceston may also close flood gates behind Hart Street, with council officers providing precautionary flood safety advice pamphlets to residents.
The BoM have predicted minor flooding at St Patricks River at Nunamara this afternoon, and minor flood warnings are in place for the South Esk River between Perth and Longford.
About 90 houses at Railton and nearby are at risk of flooding, the SES says.
SES acting director Leon Smith said an emergency: prepare to evacuate warning was in place for Redwater Creek.
Emergency services have received 15 requests for assistance, and a small number of people have been moved to evacuation centres, according to SES Acting Director Leon Smith.
Mr Smith said the requests for assistance were not all related directly to flooding, but a number of "incidents on the periphery" had resulted in callouts to the SES.
Despite this, he said most Tasmanians were obeying emergency service advice.
Asked how prepared the state was for escalating floods, he said a "significant amount of planning" had gone into preparing for this weather event, including close inter-agency collaboration with the Bureau of Meteorology and the state government.
A BoM spokesperson said they expect rainfall to continue into the evening, with a chance rainfall levels will increase.
It is expected that the rain will slow overnight.
For people needing a safe place while evacuating due to the severe weather, an additional Evacuation Centre is now open at the Deloraine Community Centre - 8 Alverston Dive.
The BoM has issued a major flood warning for the Mersey River, including Liena to Kimberley and the Latrobe township.
It said flood waters were expected to enter properties, causing signficant and widespread flooding.
Driving conditions and roads are likely to be impacted.
The emergency evacuations centre is located at:
What to do:
Turners Beach and Forth are likely to be hit by flooding, along with smaller population centres in the area.
The SES has issued a "flood watch and act: prepare now" warning for the Kindred to Leith area and surrounds.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a moderate flood warning for the Forth River.
Areas considered likely to be affected include Kindred, Paloona, Forth, Forthside, Turners Beach, Leith and surrounds.
The BoM have announced possible major flooding at Kimberley from this afternoon, and at Latrobe Bridge from this evening.
It said strong river level rises in the Mersey River catchment during the day, significant flooding was possible.
Overnight, a total of 40 to 50 millimetres of rain fell across the Mersey River catchment, with isolated totals up to 130 millimetres recorded at Lake Mackenzie.
The BoM said they expected further rainfall totals of 70 to 120 millimetres across North Tasmania with isolated totals of up to 200 millimetres tonight.
SES Acting Director Leon Smith said about 90 residences may be affected by floodwaters in Railton and surrounding areas in the next few hours.
Areas that may see inundated properties and blocked access routes include:
Acting Premier Michael Ferguson has announced a list of evacuation centres across the state that will be opened today.
In a statement, Mr Ferguson said flood peaks at some locations were expected to reach levels experienced in 2016.
SES crews from the south have travelled north to assist.
A prepare to evacuate flood emergency warning has been issued for Railton and surrounding areas as the threat mounts.
The SES said Redwater Creek was flooding and Railton and surrounds were likely to be affected.
"Flood waters are expected to enter some properties, causing significant and widespread flooding," the SES said.
It warned driving conditions might be dangerous and roads were likely to be affected.
"Flood waters are a risk to safety," it said.
"Never walk, play, ride or drive in floodwater."
The Spirit of Tasmania has announced the cancellation of up to four sailings after the Devonport port was closed.
In a statement, the Spirit of Tasmania said overnight sailings between Devonport and Melbourne on Thursday, 13 October, and day sailings on Friday, 14 October, are all cancelled.
SES has issued Watch and Act flood warnings for the Forth River, Mersey River, Meander River, North Esk River, Redwater Creek, Leven River, Western Creek, Dampers Creek, Mole Creek and Lobster Rivulet and an Advice flood warning has been issued for part of the North Esk River.
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs.
