The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Free
Live

SES urge Tasmanians to prepare as state braces for heavy rain, flooding

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
Updated October 13 2022 - 3:57am, first published October 12 2022 - 10:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SES Tasmania have urged residents in the North and North-West of the state to prepare for "heavy, locally intense rainfall, damaging winds and potential flooding".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist at The Examiner

I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.