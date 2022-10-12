A prepare to evacuate flood emergency warning has been issued for Railton and surrounding areas as the threat mounts.
The SES said Redwater Creek was flooding and Railton and surrounds were likely to be affected.
"Flood waters are expected to enter some properties, causing significant and widespread flooding," the SES said.
It warned driving conditions might be dangerous and roads were likely to be affected.
"Flood waters are a risk to safety," it said.
"Never walk, play, ride or drive in floodwater."
The SES' advice issued at 8.01am for people who lived in the alert area or near the creek included:
