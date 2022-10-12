Alleged murder victim Bobby Medcraft "went off" when accused man Lucas Ford threatened to punch Mr Medcraft's son's head in, a Supreme Court jury in Launceston heard.
Cody Christopher Shane Sheehan, 32, Geoffrey James Deverell, 37, Lucas Shane Ford, 31, Michael William Hanlon, 54, and Kelsey Maree Ford, 24, have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Bobby Medcraft at Downlands in the early hours of March 29, 2020.
The prosecution alleges all five were present when Mr Medcraft was punched and kicked to the head and struck with a sword to the back of the leg and that all are criminally responsible.
The jury has heard two groups exchanged threats and abuse throughout the night of March 28 and the early morning of March 29 building up to a fatal incident about 3.50am.
Kayden Morrisson, the brother of Mr Medcraft's partner, gave evidence that Mr Medcraft grabbed a mobile phone from Jake McDonald.
He said Mr Medcraft and Mr Ford yelled at each other.
Mr Morrisson said after the phone call he and Mr McDonald and Mr Medcraft travelled to Ulverstone with a designated driver to pick up Luke Buckley and a battle axe and a knife.
He said they went to Mr Ford's house and went inside but he was not there.
Mr Morrisson said they then went to Kelsey Ford's house in Thorne Street.
While there a car arrived with "a skinny bloke and his missus inside".
He said Mr Medcraft took his top off ready for a fight.
"Why did he take his top off?," crown prosecutor Jack Shapiro asked.
"He always does when he fights," Mr Morrisson said.
He said he went home to his mother's house in Ritchie avenue when police broke up the Thorne Street situation.
Mr Morrisson said Mr Medcraft rang from his home in Cunningham Street to say Mr Ford and others were following him and threatening to come to his house.
It was decided Mr Medcraft, Jake McDonald and Kalinda Morrisson would go to Ritchie Avenue.
"What happened then?," Mr Shapiro asked.
"I grabbed two steak knives and called the police at the same time," Mr Morrisson said.
The jury heard the triple-000 call in which Mr Morrisson became frustrated.
"Why don't you do something," he asked of the operator who was taking details including the spelling of Ritchie Avenue.
Mr Morrisson said he saw the car containing Mr Medcraft and the car with Mr Ford travelling "quickly" around the internal block at Downlands before stopping.
He said he tried to offer the steak knives to Mr Medcraft and Mr McDonald but they did not accept them and he tossed them down the road.
Mr Morrisson said Mr Medcraft and Mr Ford started fighting and himself and a bald man started fighting.
He said he fell on the road and cut his hand and stopped fighting and went to the back of a house.
"My hand was pissing out blood," he said.
He said when he emerged Mr Medcraft was on the ground and police were there.
Under cross examination by defence counsel for Mr Sheehan, Greg Richardson, Mr Morrisson agreed that he forgot some details in consecutive statements to police.
"You didn't tell police that at Mr Ford's house you trespassed," Mr Richardson said
"Correct," Mr Morrisson said.
"You didn't tell police that property was stolen," Mr Richardson said.
"Correct," Mr Morrisson said.
He admitted he had not told police about collecting weapons from Ulverstone.
"I ended up telling them," he said.
"That was after they searched your house and found them," Mr Richardson said.
Mr Morrisson said his mate had just died and he was not in the mindset to make a statement at the time.
He said he had completely forgotten about the weapons.
"You have demonstrated you are prepared to lie to protect your position?" Mr Richardson asked.
"That's not correct," Mr Morrisson said
The jury heard a battle axe and Bowie knife sourced from Mr Buckley went home with designated driver Amber Busscher after the Thorne Street confrontation and were not taken to Ritchie avenue.
Cross examination of Mr Morrisson continues today.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
