Bobby Medcraft's friend Kayden Morrisson grabbed two steak knives when he knew the group was on its way to his house

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
Updated October 13 2022 - 2:19am, first published October 12 2022 - 10:30pm
Kayden Morrisson leaves the Supreme Court in Launceston after giving evidence. Picture by Nick Clark

Alleged murder victim Bobby Medcraft "went off" when accused man Lucas Ford threatened to punch Mr Medcraft's son's head in, a Supreme Court jury in Launceston heard.

