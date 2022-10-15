Launceston have started their Cricket North season with two one-day wins on the trot.
The Lions were well served by their bowlers as they kept Mowbray to 82 runs after posting 131 at Invermay Park on Saturday.
Jonah Cooper led the charge with 4-20 from nine overs, which won praise from coach Andy Gower.
"Jonah has been fantastic and worked hard in pre-season," he said.
"He's clear on what his role is and is getting the rewards for all his efforts. I'm really proud of him being able to get four wickets."
Stalwart Tom Gray was another big contributor with 3-8 from seven overs.
"He just gets the job done. The wicket had a bit in it and the ball nipped about a bit and Tom is just a fantastic player and has a good understanding of the game," Gower said.
"To get three wickets early and set us on the right path was fantastic."
Jackson Miller continued his strong start to the year, only conceding five runs from six overs.
Overall, Gower felt the group kept the pressure up and made it hard for Mowbray to rotate the strike.
English import Max Dowling stood up with the bat with 36 from 67 runs after the Lions were 2-11.
Gower said Dowling played the conditions well.
"The wicket was a bit slow as you'd expect with the weather we've had this week," the coach said.
"So not a lot of time to bake in the sun. It was probably more a traditional English wicket and Max adapted well to the conditions."
Launceston's middle-order otherwise banded together and turned over the singles.
"Will (Bennett) and Jacko (Miller) and Tom Gray batted beautifully in the middle with Max at times just to keep the scoreboard ticking over," Gower said.
Mowbray skipper Luke Scott was stoked with his side's bowling and knows where they need to improve.
"We just weren't up to it with the bat today, there were a few application errors with the bat," he said.
"We got in a serious hole and we were never really going to get out of it."
The Eagles lost three wickets in quick succession to be 4-28.
Jackson O'Toole was the pick of the Mowbray bowlers with 4-22 from nine overs and Lachlan Clark picked up 2-18.
"Jackson has come in as a second spinner for us and we were really happy with how he bowled today," Scott said.
"He'll hopefully form a pretty good partnership with (spinner) Ishang (Shah) at the other end.
"And Joel Proctor and Jimmy Storay bowled well with the new ball."
The Riverside versus South Launceston clash at Windsor Park was washed out.
South Launceston batted first and made 6-163 from a reduced 48 overs.
Knights skipper Jeremy Jackson explained there was rain at the end their innings and through the lunch break.
Then Riverside got 17 overs through their batting innings before there was a heavy shower for an about hour which made it too wet to continue.
Jackson had high praise for Nathan Philip who notched 68 not-out.
"It was a tricky wicket, we couldn't score as freely as we would have liked but our game plan was just to try and keep some wickets in the shed for the later overs and have a dip at putting a competitive score on the board late," he said.
"It worked out perfectly having Nathan there at the end. In the last four or five overs, he accelerated and took us from an average score to what was quite a good score on that wicket."
South had Riverside 6-31 before play was stopped for good.
"There are really positive signs for us from a bowling and fielding perspective," Jackson said.
"Our bowlers bowled to the conditions beautifully.
"Graham Donaldson bowled well as did Josh Freestone.
"It's a shame because we had them 6-31 and were in a position to push on and win the game but then the rain came in and we just couldn't get back on."
Blues coach Patty Mackrell said Alex Tubb, who collected 2-12 from seven overs, Alex Townend and Ramesh Sundra were good with the ball.
"We bowled and fielded well. Nathan Philip batted very well for South," he said.
"He got them to a competitive total and then we came on to bat and we just didn't assess the conditions well enough and we let them get on top."
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
