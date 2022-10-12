Tasmanian business leader Ian Jones often encourages local businesses to get online, and a new report underlines his point.
A study for international business Spryker found about half of Australian consumers were shopping for food on the internet and half of the rest could envisage doing so in the coming two years.
It found 23 per cent of Australian household food budgets was now spent online and nearly 10 per cent of people ordered all or most of their groceries on the internet.
Spryker said established retailers were changing, but questioned whether they were changing quickly enough.
"Looking forward ... established food retailers with secondary, outsourced or partnered online operations will face a moment of truth," it said.
"Among those who already shop online, more spending is set to go into this channel, and it stands to reason that the advantage goes to providers who already have direct customer access here.
" ... with food pricey in Australia and high delivery costs seen as an issue, consumers will be looking for the best deal, and this means that food retailers relying on intermediaries looking to charge delivery fees per order may need direct home delivery logistics structures soon if they are to remain attractive to consumers."
Spryker said growth in online food shopping was primarily being driven by 25-44-year-olds.
Business North West president Mr Jones said the coronavirus pandemic "opened up the world of online shopping to people who had never done that before, both consumers and retailers".
"Retailers had to move into that space or some of them would have perished.
"Any retailer that isn't online is ignoring that juggernaut.
"If you don't go online, you're not maximising your business presence."
Mr Jones said retail stores had fixed hours, but the internet never closed.
"It opens up markets they've never thought of in terms of regions," he said.
"If people aren't online, they're doing their business a disservice."
Spryker, which describes itself as "the leading platform for enterprise marketplaces, thing commerce and unified commerce", said its Australian Online Grocery Report was based on research of 2500 Australian customers.
"Our latest research has shown that Australian shoppers are most focused on lower costs and better product selection when it comes to buying online," Spryker chief executive and co-founder Boris Lokschin said.
"Given that the in-store shopping experience is a positive one for the majority of shoppers, tempting them to buy more groceries online will pose a challenge for many retailers.
"But it's also a huge opportunity."
