Recidivism on the rise as offenders face homelessness upon release

Australian incarceration is at an all time high, with recidivism rates reaching up to 45.2 per cent nationally.
In Tasmania the figure is even higher at 50.4 per cent with 59.3 per cent of people returning to prisons and corrective services within two years.
A 2022 study from the University of Tasmania said this was a consequence of removing reintegration support in the state.
Senior Lecturer in Criminology at UTAS Dr Vicky Nagy said reintegration was a complex area and didn't start from the minute someone walked out the prison gates.
"Ideally you have a person in prison who's coming up for release in three to six months time, so you start putting things in place to ensure that when they get released they're not just pushing them out the door and shutting the gates behind them," Ms Nagy said.
"By and large that isn't what happens."
The Reintegration for Ex-Offenders' program (REO) was implemented after two successful pilot studies beginning in 2008, and targeted incarcerated persons who were at risk of homelessness after release.
Dr Nagy said based on the research evidence, REO was largely effective.
"What we would do is use research evidence to drive the policy, and the evidence suggests it was successful," she said.
She said it was still hard to know because there wasn't definitive data on recidivism.
"We measure recidivism differently. It can measure re-offences between three months or five years," she said.
"Currently we know in Tasmania over a three to five year period we're looking at a 50 to 60 per cent recidivism rate."
In 2015, the Liberal government cut state funding to the REO program, and said Housing Connect would "provide a more equitable and fair approach, prioritising those most in need, not who they are".
Despite opposition from practitioners and politicians, defunding proceeded. While incarcerated persons could submit an expression of interest six months before release, they were not offered a home until after release, effectively releasing returned citizens into homelessness.
According to the study, a right to information request showed in the year after REO's dissolution, 109 incarcerated persons had applied for housing, but none were allocated a house.
Dr Nagy said returning citizens were already disadvantaged when it came to finding housing.
"If people who are recently released from prison are trying to compete against people who have criminal records, they will never be in a position where they can get housing," she said.
"If someone has insecure housing it's difficult for them to get a job, get Centrelink or anything that requires you to show a bill with your address on it.
"Housing needs to be thought about as a whole of Tasmania issue. It disproportionately affects people from low socioeconomic backgrounds."
Minister for Corrections and Rehabilitation Elise Archer said while Housing Connect was the primary point of contact for anyone in need of housing assistance, the Tasmanian government continued to explore ways to improve access to housing, specifically for people exiting custody.
"Our Prisoner Rapid Rehousing Program provides those exiting the Tasmania Prison Service with transitional accommodation, along with support to transition back into the community, access and maintain long-term stable accommodation, and to address issues that may contribute to re-offending," Ms Archer said.
"The Department of Justice and the Salvation Army are also currently delivering a specialist throughcare reintegration program, Beyond the Wire, which is funded through to December 2025.
"This program offers a multi-partner throughcare service for high and complex needs individuals who are exiting prison, and who have chronic accommodation and support needs."
Dr Nagy said programs like Beyond the Wire didn't have the capacity to help the number of returned citizens coming through.
"People get to the point where they're released if there is space within a non-government organisation, who can step in and help," she said.
"They've got the capacity to help about 60 people. That doesn't cover nearly the number of people that need help, but they might try and make space for someone on the book."
Ms Archer said reducing recidivism rates remained a key priority of hers.
"Not only to ensure the safety of our community but to rehabilitate offenders, and our government will continue to explore ways to ensure people exiting custody have access to safe and secure housing upon their release from prison," Ms Archer said.
Dr Nagy said all people deserved a safe space to live.
"I can imagine a lot of people reading this will look at it and go, we've got a housing crisis for people who haven't been to prison, we should worry about them first," she said.
"What we're trying to do is ensure that there isn't a cycle of offending happening because that costs the community a lot of money."
She said it cost $130,000 a year to house someone in prison.
"Imagine if we turn that towards housing and found ways to divert them away from the prison system?"
