There may be localised wars which don't affect Australia but any war involving the United States involves us, too.
And that very much includes Ukraine.
Some economic effects are already evident, of course. "Cost increases will be felt right across Australia's farm sector in 2022, driven by expected further hikes in energy and, to some degree, fertiliser prices as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war," the Dutch Rabobank said in its analysis of the global economic impact.
And the economic effects may get worse. As Russia gets more desperate in the face of superior military technology, it may resort to more extreme measures to disrupt the global economy. There is already strong evidence it sabotaged two gas pipelines from Russia to Germany.
Sweden and Denmark have officially informed the United Nations Security Council that there were "at least two detonations" at the pipelines in international waters, using several kilos of explosives. This raises the spectre of Russian sabotage of other parts of the infrastructure on which global communications depend.
But there is an even worse possibility: this week Russia's ambassador to Australia said the world should be worried about the use of nuclear weapons by his country in Ukraine.
As Russia rattles the sabres ever louder, support for Ukraine may wane. The Ukrainian leader fears that supporters' resolve may eventually weaken.
To try to prevent that happening, he has made three broadcasts directly to Australians this year, including on Thursday last week when Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: "If the world's response is weak, then Russia will come up with new escalation.
"We have a historic opportunity to set a precedent. We can teach any president that no crime against international law will ever go unpunished."
That is a noble aim in itself. But there is a more self-interested reason for Australia to keep its support for Ukraine strong: China is watching.
It must surely have surprised Beijing (as it surprised western observers and President Putin) that the Russian invasion of Ukraine was not a pushover.
Chinese leaders have also indicated support for Russia is lukewarm. China, for example, abstained on the UN security council resolution condemning the recent bogus referendums in Russian-held territory. Its stance remains ambiguous.
An editorial in China's state-owned Global Times blamed America for the crisis but also indicated a Russian nuclear attack would not be supported: "There will be no security for anyone, not for Ukraine, and not for the world."
China remains an ally of Russia but not one without aims of its own. It doesn't want to see Russia humiliated but nor does it want the war to spill over and escalate.
The signs are that the government here is determined to stay the course. In his address via video link to the Lowy Institute, the Ukrainian President indicated a further package of support from Australia and other countries was being prepared. This war in which Australia is participating will not be cheap - but it has to be fought.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.