The Hobart Hurricanes have their batting group set for Friday's WBBL opener against Sydney Thunder, with their bowling group yet to be confirmed.
Speaking at Hobart Airport on Wednesday, new captain Elyse Villani elaborated on the selection headaches that have been plaguing her and interim coach Dan Marsh.
"We've got an idea of the starting 11, we've probably got our 12 to be honest and then it will just come down to fitness for selection and looking at conditions as well," she said.
"It is going to be a selection headache for us throughout the season, I think we've got an incredibly talented squad with a lot of depth and a lot of options as well.
"So there's any number of ways that we can go depending on match-ups, conditions etc, which is a great place for us to be in."
Marsh then confirmed the 'Canes will be testing leg-spinner Maisy Gibson leading into the game, with fast bowler and new Greater Northern Raider Hayley Silver-Holmes a week or two away from returning.
The Hurricanes start with the Thunder on Friday at Blacktown Oval before playing the Perth Scorchers on Monday and the Thunder again on Tuesday.
"I think it will be great for us to hopefully get a little roll of momentum," Villani said.
"I think it's really good for us to get a few games under our belt and get stuck into it and hopefully the momentum carries through to the next couple of games as well.
"Dream scenario would be three from three obviously but in all honesty, the outcome is something that we can't necessarily control.
"From my point of view as captain, I'd really like us to iron out our processes and own the style of play from those first three games and really set the scene for how the Hurricanes want to attack the season."
Marsh added: "The expectation for the players is to go out there and play the brand of cricket that we want to play, which we think will hold up - there's no big expectations on individuals."
Marsh has been impressed by the work of Greater Northern Raiders prospect Julia Cavanough, who joined the Hurricanes' list only last week.
"She offers a point of difference for us, she's a left-arm swing bowler and if we use her at some point in time it will be during the powerplay.
"She's not likely to start but I think at some stage during the tournament, we will inject her in."
Named as the interim coach of the 'Canes last month, Marsh has since been working one-on-one with fellow spinner Molly Strano, who he explained brings a unique set of skills.
"With Molly, her strength has always been her length so it's really owning that length, she's going to bowl overs in the powerplay so she's got to keep producing that really good length," he said.
"She's a bit different as a spinner, she actually swings the new ball, so she's a bit of a point of difference and she'll bowl a lot of balls to utilise swing early on, then through the middle overs she'll work on some variations, wide-line plans, around and over the wicket."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
