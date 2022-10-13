Lilydale getaway named one of Australia's top Airbnbs

A shipping container perched on a Lilydale mountainside has been named one of Australia's best AirBnBs.
The Container, a stunning one-bedroom getaway on Mount Arthur in Tasmania's North-East, was crowned Australia's best nature stay this week.
The accommodation is made of recycled materials, totally off the grid, and hosts Susie Aulich and Gordon Cuff say when guests arrive, they don't want to leave.
"We have a feedback book and one of the [comments] I read the most is 'we came to explore the region but we didn't leave The Container'," Ms Aulich said.
The Container is part of a 20-hectare property that runs entirely off its own hydroelectricity and solar energy.
Another two dwellings share the same site - the Trig Studio and Ms Aulich and Mr Cuff's home - however, all three are positioned to ensure guests never see another person.
In the five years since it was built, The Container has collected a 4.97 rating from 410 reviews and wooed many interstate visitors and locals into return trips.
"We have one couple who have been back eight times," Ms Aulich said.
"They just say it's like their shack, their getaway, and we have a medical couple from New South Wales who fly down at least three times a year.
"We also get a lot of the local Launceston folk who often come out for the night instead of going out for dinner, they'll come out and enjoy a meal and a wine, stay for the night and go back to work the next day."
As well as providing art supplies, a vinyl collection and musical instruments, The Container is set up to showcase North-East produce.
Guests have access to Byes Vineyard wines, Sandy's Sourdough bread, Mount Direction Olives oil, plus vegetables and eggs that are grown and laid on the property.
At night, spotlight torches can be used to spot quolls, Tasmanian Devils, wallabies and echidnas.
And there's the heated outdoor bath that looks towards the Tamar River and Bass Strait.
"It's just such a hit," Ms Aulich said.
"They get beautiful robes to go outside and the most popular time is to watch the sunset over the water and the mountains.
"They really get a sense of being in the bush and the native landscape, but in a really beautiful place."
'The Winged House' in Table Cape (best unique stay) and 'The Little Seed' in Franklin (best new host) ensured Tasmanian properties took out three of the six awards on offer.
'Slow Beam' in Hobart was the only Tasmanian accommodation recognised at last year's awards.
