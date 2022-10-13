'We are much more than just a few boats'

The sight of hundreds of whales beached on the west coast of Tasmania a few weeks ago was heartbreaking.
It is times like these that communities really pull together, combining their resources, expertise and passion; to provide a superhuman effort.
In this case, a superhuman effort that saved more than forty whales.
Everyone involved should be commended for that, they didn't do it because they had to.
They did it because it is in their nature.
They care for the environment and everything that lives in it.
Our salmon industry played a significant role in the rescue, but we are not looking to be singled out as we were contributing as part of the west coast community, just like so many others.
However, it was disappointing to hear Senator Peter Whish-Wilson questioning "why salmon farm workers were the key?" to the rescue on radio and to then follow up (in The Examiner, October 3, comments) with a very tenuous accusation linking strandings to salmon farming.
Very tenuous claims indeed!
There are around 2000 whale strandings globally every year and there is no connection or pattern of them being near fish farming operations.
Whale strandings are a tragedy but they are not new, they date back thousands of years, and they certainly should not be used as a weapon of misinformation.
This is not constructive.
We need to encourage and support these rescue efforts and the incredible rescuers, businesses and volunteers from across the west coast community who saved these whales.
The Senator missed the point when he stated "they've got boats and they've got experience on the water", as if all that was provided by the salmon farms was some equipment.
They also have hearts, passion and expertise Senator, and along with government and community members, they spent endless hours in the cold weather with these poor whales.
Your suggestion of better resources, like a shed full of government owned boats at the ready, will be no substitute for our people and their passion.
Perhaps the Senator could find it in his heart to thank the industry and the people involved, instead of political point scoring and spreading misinformation.
Sue Grau is the chief exectuive officer of the Tasmanian Salmon Growers Association
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.