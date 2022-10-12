The rainstorm expected to hit northern Tasmania this evening is likely to cause widespread flooding and power outages, and could be as significant as the 2016 event that caused major flooding across the north west of the state, emergency services officials said on Wednesday.
Luke Johnston, senior meteorologist with the Bureau of Meteorology, said he expected rainfall of up to 250 millimetres in some elevated parts of the north and north west, and warned of "damaging" north-easterly winds, with gusts to 95 km/h, for north-eastern and eastern coasts from Thursday afternoon.
Starting from Thursday evening, Northern Tasmania is forecast to see around 60 - 100 mm with falls of 180 mm possible for the northeast highlands, and up to 250 mm or more about the western tiers.
"As a result, we are likely to see significant flooding develop on Thursday, and it's pretty likely we will be seeing major flooding developing in a few catchments in the north west and the north and the north east," he said.
The storm is expected to ease by Friday morning, but flooding could continue after that, he said.
Leon Smith, acting director of the State Emergency Service, said the townships most likely to be affected included Railton, Latrobe, Deloraine, Forth, Ouse, Hadspen, Carrick, Wivenhoe, Burnie and the Sheffield area.
"The advice we have from the Bureau about rainfall values that we are about to be confronted with are by all accounts equivalent to 2016, which was a significant impact and consequence to the state," he said.
"The wind is of concern ... it is anticipated that trees will most probably come down in the areas of that severe weather warning ... which will lead to power outages, and we can expect significant flooding in the areas of the north, north west and the north east of the state."
"Compared to the rainfall that was experienced over the north of the state last weekend, this event is much wetter ... [and] the catchments we were dealing with prior to last week's rainfall are now even more saturated, so rivers are even more likely to respond to the rainfall they're about to get."
Mr Johnston said the Bureau had put severe weather warnings in place both for heavy rainfall on Thursday and for damaging wind on Thursday and Friday morning.
"It is possible we might start to see some damaging surf develop around the east coast, with significant wave height expected to peak around 6m on the eastern coasts on late Thursday into early Friday," he said.
Mr Smith called on the Tasmanian public to heed the warnings, and stay up to date through government websites, including the Bureau of Meteorology website and the Tas Alert website.
Asked about the criticism of the SES' performance during the 2016 floods, Mr Smith said the emergency response and preparations have progressed a long way since then.
"There's been a lot of change since 2016 .. we have taken every opportunity to understand this event," he said.
"Anybody who has livestock in any of the low-lying areas around the state needs to act now and relocate their livestock to higher ground," he said.
Tasmania Police assistant commissioner, Jonathan Higgins, urged the public to travel on the roads only when necessary, and to avoid driving through flooded zones.
"Don't take the chance if you see flood waters ahead of you," he said.
