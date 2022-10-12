The Examiner
The State Emergency Service has warned Tasmanians to prepare for the biggest rainfall event since 2016

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated October 12 2022 - 8:35am, first published 3:13am
The rainstorm expected to hit northern Tasmania this evening is likely to cause widespread flooding and power outages, and could be as significant as the 2016 event that caused major flooding across the north west of the state, emergency services officials said on Wednesday.

Benjamin Seeder

