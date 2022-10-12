Launceston support group The Men's Table is putting on its second annual walk, encouraging men of all ages to join and encourage discussion with others.
Co-founder Ben Hughes started the first table in Sydney in 2011, and said its aim was to facilitate discussions with other men about what was going on in their lives.
"We organise groups of men to get together in the community. We have about a dozen men who meet at the same place, time and day of the month to have a cheap meal and talk about what's really going on for them," Mr Hughes said.
"We know that men can become quite isolated and can spend too much time in front of the telly.
"We get them out, have a meal and get them talking."
He said the group now had about eight 'tables' in Tasmania.
It's the second time Mr Hughes has organised the walk and he encourages men of the community to join.
"We're really excited about it. It's an easy five-kilometre walk, it's very flat with shortcuts if you don't want to do the whole thing," Mr Hughes said.
"You'll get a snag and a roll at the end, and you'll get a chance to meet other men and have a chat.
"We've got different generations coming along - sons, dads and grandads - so it's a great opportunity to reconnect with your family."
He said last year the event had 90 men turn up and he hopes to beat that number this year.
The event runs from 2pm to 5pm at Hoo Hoo Haven in Mowbray and men can walk at any time they like.
More information can be found at https://events.humanitix.com/launnie-mens-5km-walk-2022
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
