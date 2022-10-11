Councillors hit back at candidate's overspending assertions

A mayoral candidate has locked horns with a mayor and a long-time councillor in the states North over council overspending accusations.
Red Panda Property Group owner and aspiring Northern Midlands mayor Andrew McCullagh accused the municipality's current councillors of costing ratepayers "huge amounts of money".
He believed 10 key points exemplified that, to which mayor Mary Knowles and councillor Michael Polly hit back, labelling the allegations "unjust and incorrect".
Mr McCullagh first claimed council planned to spend $8.8 million on the Longford Beautification.
Cr Polley said that was wrong, stating grant funding available for stage one was only $2,040,000, however, he did not expand on funding amounts for other stages. Cr Knowles said a decision on the works would not be made until after the election.
Next, Mr McCullagh accused council of planning to spend $6 million on the Campbell Town underpass, which he believed would be impassable when the area flooded. Crs Polley and Knowles rubbished the claim, stating "council had not wasted a cent" on the proposed works and it would instead be completely funded by Tasmania's Department of State Growth.
Mr McCullagh then purported council had gone over budget by $3.41 million on the Campbell Town football oval upgrade. The duo again disagreed with that assumption, jointly stating the upgrade had cost $4.874 million so far, and was 3.48 per cent under the approved budget.
Taking a more pointed approach this time, Mr McCullagh accused the council of spending $1 million on three bridges serving four residences, all within 12 kilometres of Cr Knowles home.
Cr Knowles said 163 of the municipality's 164 bridges had been upgraded for safety reasons over the past decade and some were "in worse shape than others", requiring more attention and funds.
Council spending in excess of $1 million on consultants in the financial year was next on Mr McCullagh's list.
A breakdown provided by council showed $138,306 of that figure was spent on general support and legal advice, which both councillors put down to an increase in "actions against council".
The councillors both denied the Longford recreation ground facilities upgrade had gone over budget, despite Mr McCullagh claiming they had to a tune of $798,000. They also defended expenditure of over $350,000 on legal advice regarding a Launceston Airport dispute.
Although Cr Knowles did not argue Mr McCullagh's last claim - that $145,712 was spent on two "parklets" at Longford and Cressy, she said they were "well used".
