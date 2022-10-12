Tasmania's main mortgage lenders will all pass on the latest interest rate hike in full, with Bank of us completing the set.
Tasmanian-based Bank of us and MyState Bank, Bendigo Bank, the ANZ, the Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and the NAB all mirrored the Reserve Bank's 0.25 percentage point increase to the cash rate announced on October 4, adding that amount to their standard variable rate home loans.
Bank of us' increase will only apply to existing customers, with any changes to its rates offered to new home borrowers and to savings interest rates yet to be made.
The Reserve Bank's hike was the sixth consecutive monthly increase in its fight to bring down inflation.
The run of hikes took the cash rate from an emergency level 0.10 per cent to 2.6 per cent.
It is not certain whether the Reserve Bank has finished hiking, amid increasing nervousness about a potential global downturn.
Commonwealth Bank economists are tipping a further 0.25 percentage point increase from the Reserve's November meeting, before a pause "to assess the lagged impact of rate rises on the Australian economy".
The bank's Household Spending Intentions Index fell from 115.5 in August to 114.9 in September, its first decrease since the Reserve started hiking.
The CBA said the fall in the index happened as higher interest rates took a toll on household spending.
The biggest declines were in health and fitness, home buying, household services and transport.
"The effect of rising interest rates is beginning to impact on household budgets and Australian consumer spending is adjusting accordingly," CBA chief economist Stephen Halmarick said.
"Households are seeing a noticeable difference to their mortgage repayments and, therefore, are considering how they can adjust their expenses elsewhere.
Many of the banks have also been lifting interest rates paid on various savings and term deposit products.
"We are also aware that savers have been doing it tough for a long time and will be pleased to receive stronger return on their deposits." Bendigo Bank chief customer officer for consumer banking Richard Fennell said.
