The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmania Police launch new campaign to boost recruitment

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated October 12 2022 - 2:44am, first published 2:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police Commissioner Donna Adams and Police Minister Felix Ellis pictured with serving Tasmania Police officers.

Tasmania Police will embark on what is hoped to be the biggest single recruitment intake early next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.