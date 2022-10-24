Jarmila Kratochvilova, Innocent Egbunike, Svetlana Kuznetsova and Wojciech Szczesny have two things in common.
They were all greats in their chosen sporting fields.
And they all have magnificent names.
So does Alberto Juantorena.
While the name makes no difference to the achievement, it makes it so much more fun for the viewer.
There are few television experiences more satisfying than hearing an excited commentator screaming out an exotic name as they achieve success.
And the world of sport has given them so much to work with.
Joop Zoetemelk.
Growing up, watching sport on television was such an educational experience.
There was playground kudos to be had from being able to pronounce Djamolidine Abdoujaparov, even if being able to spell it as well just made you a bit nerdy.
It was an introduction to the world beyond your own school, town or country.
Pirmin Zurbriggen.
In the days before mass migration, EU free travel and widespread repatriation, it could be safely stated that Gerd Muller was as obviously German as Jean-Pierre Papin was French or Hidetoshi Nakata Japanese.
Carlos Valderrama sounded as quintessentially Colombian as Hugo Sanchez was Mexican or Eidur Gudjohnsen Icelandic.
Instead, nowadays such assumptions are mildly racist.
Sportsmen arise with names like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, sounding like they should be some Adriatic-Arabian Cossack but in fact hailing from Sweden and embodying a modern athletic journeyman by also playing in The Netherlands, Italy, Spain, France, England and the USA.
Mahela Jayawardene.
French philosopher Albert Camus said he learned most in life from football, and it's difficult to disagree.
English clubs would play teams with names like Ujpest Dozsa, Borussia Monchengladbach, Dukla Prague, Slovan Bratislava and Honved and their players sounded even more mesmerising.
Again, they could be swiftly nationalised with a 95 per cent success rate.
Zbigniew Boniek, Franco Baresi and Hristo Stoichkov were always going to be Polish, Italian and Bulgarian respectively weren't they?
Emilio Butragueno.
There was considerable delight to be had in discovering that Brazilian soccer players who operated under one short moniker actually had long, complex names like Edson Arantes do Nascimento.
And suddenly there was a whole new galaxy of unfamiliar christian names to enjoy courtesy of players like Ferenc Puskas, Gaizka Mendieta, Zvonimir Boban and Kylian Mbappé.
Willy van de Kerkhof.
Diversifying into the broader sporting universe took the adventure into so many new unchartered territories.
African distance runners, Polynesian front-rowers, Scandinavian skiers, Eastern Bloc gymnasts, sub-continental batsmen and assorted Oriental racquet sports all chipped in with devastating effect.
Fuifui Moimoi.
At the risk of straying into sexist as well as racist areas, it is an endearing trait of the male human that, no matter how much alcohol he has consumed with like-minded associates, he can still say things like Emerson Fittipaldi, Kazuki Nakajima, Kumar Sangakkara and Alessandro Costacurta without hint of hesitation or stutter.
Hana Mandlikova.
None of this high-scoring Scrabble consonant-worshipping is meant to downgrade the achievements of those of a briefer persuasion.
Having gone through life with a simple two-syllable name, I have nothing but sympathy for the likes of Seb Coe, Sam Kerr, Dale Steyn, Sun Yang or Jim Clark.
Well, maybe not Sun Yang, but that's for other reasons.
They may be champions all, but should really be in a league of their own.
How could they ever hope to compete with Ingemar Stenmark, Roland Ratzenberger, Takumi Takahashi, Paavo Nurmi, Emil Zatopek, Muttiah Muralitharan or Zinedine Zidane?
Sorry, almost forgot Kalidou Koulibaly.
