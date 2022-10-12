The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

HIA expects Tasmanian housing starts to slide as interest rate hikes end building boom

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
Updated October 12 2022 - 12:51am, first published 12:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The building industry still has plenty of work. Picture by Eve Woodhouse.

Tasmanian housing starts are forecast to slide dramatically as the building boom comes to an end.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Ford

Sean Ford

Journalist

The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.