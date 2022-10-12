Launceston a 'no brainer' for AFL stadium site

Barry Prismall's comment on a new AFL stadium has some relevance, but more targeted thinking outside the government's narrow focus for the site is needed; ("Grand Plan for New Stadium, but..." - Sunday Examiner, October 2).
Points for site consideration are: 1. Dowings Point - (close to the Tas Jack Jumpers' home court - MyState Arena). It has easy traffic/walking access, extensive land available and would enhance this current unattractive waterfront site.
2. AFL games show crowd attendances in the North far outway those of the South.
3. It's proven over recent times that the North and North West football teams are superior to the Southern teams.
4. Launceston is a "no brainer" site as it's central to all Tasmanians and closer to mainland visitors (backs up point 2).
5. MacPoint is not ideal for the Hobart foreshore ambience of the city and should be used for all Tasmanians and tourists alike. A concrete monolith is certainly not an answer and not for what the tourist comes to Tasmania to enjoy.
6. We need vision fixed for the future and not a quick fix approach by government only.
7. It's importance is for all Tasmanians and as such all must make the decision; not those just with vested interests.
Raymond Harvey, Claremont
There's just no escaping it - electricity costs. Inject more unreliability into any system and unit costs for a reliable supply start going through the roof. Already, while still using a small proportion of sun and wind for generating electricity, we're learning this lesson a very hard way. Very soon it'll become unaffordable to maintain present lifestyles.There has to be a better way than throwing the baby out with the bath water.
Gordon Thurlow, Launceston
The Launceston City Council and Parks and Wildlife Service are hell bent on making Joe Pentridge remove a bridge over the North Esk River to move his cattle safely with no disturbance to the public. If they succeed in doing so Joe will have to move his cattle from one side of the river to the other by truck causing a bit of a disturbance to the motoring public and a bit of cattle mess on the road. Has any body been behind a full cattle truck going up a hill then you would know.
But the thin edge of the wedge is Joe has the right to drove his cattle up Henry Street along Vermont Road. Now this will cause a lot of angst with the public and also more mess. The City of Launceston should try and repeal this ancient droving law first and be prepared to take a caning from all the Tasmanian farmers that drove their stock on the road.
Allan Slater, Ravenswood
It seems that some person is frightened that Danny Gibson may become mayor or deputy mayor again.
This person has dredged up something that happened 20 years ago, when Danny was a silly teenager, and posted it on Facebook. Let's hope that whoever did it is exposed.
Surely we don't need this type of reputation shredding in council elections. We have enough of that in state and federal politics and now we find that a certain conservative group is trying to muscle in on all elections. They have tried to do so in Gippsland and it has been unsuccessful.
If they ever gain a foothold in any parliament then we can look forward to a country similar to Cromwell's England where the man reigned supreme and the little woman lost all rights.
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
Following his forced retirement from the role of CEO of the Essendon football club, due to his association with a Christian Church, Andrew Thorborn has said: "It is troubling that faith or association with a church, mosque, synagogue or temple could render a person immediately unsuited to holding a particular role."
He is supported by Deloitte Australia Chief Executive Adam Powick who regards the forced resignation as disturbing because these events could easily be written off as an isolated sports administration issue, which he says would be missing the point.
"In reality what happened this week is deeply significant, not just for my footy club, but for society in general and we need to properly take stock and learn from it."
Clearly he has a point. This case demonstrates that in Australia today people of Faith can be at risk of losing their livelihood. Something is very wrong, indeed dangerous, about this situation.
Pat Gartlan, Battery Point
