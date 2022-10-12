Launceston a 'no brainer' for AFL stadium site

The Launceston City Council and Parks and Wildlife Service are hell bent on making Joe Pentridge remove a bridge over the North Esk River to move his cattle safely with no disturbance to the public. If they succeed in doing so Joe will have to move his cattle from one side of the river to the other by truck causing a bit of a disturbance to the motoring public and a bit of cattle mess on the road. Has any body been behind a full cattle truck going up a hill then you would know.

