The increase in young female umpires was one of the success stories of the 2022 NTFA season.
Meeting the group of mostly teenagers at Prospect Park earlier this year, there was excitement in their voices as they spoke of the camaraderie of coming through together.
They were all ambitious, wanting to stick with umpiring and progress to higher levels.
Seeing the youngsters bond at Thursday night teas was something that made Northern Tasmania Football Umpires Association (NTFUA) president Sarah Shepherd smile from ear to ear.
It's well-known she's had a positive influence on the club's female contingent.
So it's fitting she's been recognised for her service to women's football and been named an AFLW Community Ambassador.
Shepherd is one of seven representatives from across Australia who have been acknowledged for being instrumental in facilitating and nurturing the growth of women's and girls' footy.
While others can see the great impact she's having, the honour came as a surprise to Shepherd.
"I was completely shocked," she said.
"I didn't know who had nominated me because it was anonymous. I was trying to track down who it was."
Shepherd will receive a $1000 grant from the Women's Football Fund which she said she would put towards the NTFUA's female recruitment and retention.
She also took part in a virtual networking event hosted by AFL General Manager of Women's Football Nicole Livingstone this week.
And she'll be involved in this year's AFLW grand final day.
The NTFUA president spoke highly of the club's growing contingent of female umpires.
"They want to be there and their families want them to be there as well," she said.
"Some of the mums and dads helped at some of the functions too.
"We did a couple of new awards at the annual presentation evening. We have two female-specific awards now, which we've never done before. It's important to recognise the females in the group and to encourage them, they're doing a fantastic job."
Shepherd highlighted it was a whole-club effort to help nurture the next wave of talent.
"We've got good club culture we've been working hard at," she said.
"It's been about trying to make the juniors and their families feel welcome and our existing members have been helpful and really stepped up.
"It's great we've got the female inclusion but as a whole, the association is just going in the right direction to include everyone."
Shepherd's vision for the future is to get more past players involved in umpiring.
"We'd love to be able to supply the NTFA women's competition with female umpires. That would be a goal that's achievable," she said.
"We're probably looking towards retiring female players to come into the umpiring space.
"They've played and know the rules.
"That'd be a great way, if they're willing to, to give back to the competition by seeing it from a different side."
Shepherd was vice-president before taking on the presidency last year.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
